MLB: Ohtani a 2-way All-Star again; 6 Yankees, 5 Braves, Astros

  • 0

By THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

NEW YORK—A year after Shohei Ohtani became baseball’s first two-way All-Star, the Los Angeles Angels sensation did it again.

Ohtani was picked for the American League pitching staff on Sunday as a Major League Baseball selection, two days after he was elected by fans to start at designated hitter.

Regionally, Washington Nationals outfielder Juan Soto and Baltimore Orioles reliever Jorge Lopez were the lone mid-Atlantic representatives.

Pitchers Clay Holmes, Gerrit Cole and Nestor Cortes made the AL team from the Yankees along with catcher Jose Trevino, giving New York six All-Stars for the first time since 2011. Outfielders Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton were elected to start.

Defending AL champion Houston has five All-Stars, with pitchers Justin Verlander and Framber Valdez, outfielder Kyle Tucker and designated hitter Yordan Álvarez selected along with starting second baseman Jose Altuve. Álvarez went on the injured list Sunday because of right hand inflammation.

World Series champion Atlanta also has five. Pitcher Max Fried, catcher Travis d’Arnaud, shortstop Dansby Swanson and DH Willam Contreras joined elected outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr.

Contreras will be the NL’s DH in place of Philadelphia’s Bryce Harper, who is a starter but is out with broken left thumb.

Contreras joins Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras as the first brothers in the same All-Star Game since Aaron and Bret Boone in 2003.

Pitchers Clayton Kershaw and Tony Gonsolin were chosen from the Los Angeles Dodgers, who host the All-Star Game on July 19, joining starting outfielder Mookie Betts and shortstop Trea Turner.

The New York Mets, St. Louis and Toronto also have four All-Stars.

Seattle outfielder Julio Rodríguez was the lone rookie picked and at 21 is the youngest of this year’s All-Stars. There are 30 first-time All-Stars and Rodríguez, who débuted on April 8, is among 10 age 24 or younger.

At least one player must be included from all 30 teams. Twenty-eight All-Stars were born outside the 50 states.

ALL-STAR PITCHERS, RESERVES

AMERICAN LEAGUE

POSITION

Catchers

Jose Trevino, New York Yankees

Infielders

Xander Bogaerts, SS, Boston Red Sox

Jose Ramirez, 3B, Cleveland Guardians

Luis Arraez, 1B, Minnesota Twins

Andres Gimenez, 2B, Cleveland Guardians

Outfielders

George Springer, Toronto Blue Jays

Byron Buxton, Minnesota Twins

Andrew Benintendi, Kansas City Royals

Kyle Tucker, Houston Astros

Julio Rodriguez, Seattle Mariners

Designated Hitters

Yordan Alvarez, Houston Astros

Miguel Cabrera, Detroit Tigers (Special Selection)

Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels

PITCHERS

Starters

Shane McClanahan, Tampa Bay Rays

Nestor Cortes, New York Yankees

Alek Manoah, Toronto Blue Jays

Framber Valdez, Houston Astros

Martín Perez, Texas Rangers

Paul Blackburn, Los Angeles Angels

Gerrit Cole, New York Yankees

Justin Verlander, Houston Astros

Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels

Relievers

Clay Holmes, New York Yankees

Emmanuel Clase, Cleveland Guardians

Gregory Soto, Detroit Tigers

Jorge Lopez, Baltimore Orioles

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Position

Catchers

William Contreras, Atlanta Braves

Travis d'Arnaud, Atlanta Braves

Infielders

Nolan Arenado, 3B, St. Louis Cardinals

Pete Alonso, 1B, New York Mets

Jeff McNeil, 2B, New York Mets

C.J. Cron, 1B, Colorado Rockies

Dansby Swanson, SS, Atlanta Braves

Outfielders

Kyle Schwarber, OF, Philadelphia Philies

Juan Soto, OF, Washington Nationals

Starling Marte, OF, New York Mets

Ian Happ, OF, Chicago Cubs

Designated Hitters

Albert Pujols, DH/1B, St. Louis Cardinals (Special Selection)

Pitchers

Starters

Clayton Kershaw, Los Angeles Dodgers

Sandy Alcantara, Miami Marlins

Corbin Burnes, Milwaukee Brewers

Luis Castillo, Cincinnati Reds

Max Fried, Atlanta Braves

Tony Gonsolin, Los Angeles Dodgers

Joe Musgrove, San Diego Padres

Relievers

Edwin Diaz, New York Mets

Josh Hader, Milwaukee Brewers

Ryan Helsley, St. Louis Cardinals

David Bednar, Pittsburgh Pirates

Joe Mantiply, Arizona Diamondbacks

