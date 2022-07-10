MLB: Ohtani a 2-way All-Star again; 6 Yankees, 5 Braves, Astros

By THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

NEW YORK—A year after Shohei Ohtani became baseball’s first two-way All-Star, the Los Angeles Angels sensation did it again.

Ohtani was picked for the American League pitching staff on Sunday as a Major League Baseball selection, two days after he was elected by fans to start at designated hitter.

Regionally, Washington Nationals outfielder Juan Soto and Baltimore Orioles reliever Jorge Lopez were the lone mid-Atlantic representatives.

Pitchers Clay Holmes, Gerrit Cole and Nestor Cortes made the AL team from the Yankees along with catcher Jose Trevino, giving New York six All-Stars for the first time since 2011. Outfielders Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton were elected to start.

Defending AL champion Houston has five All-Stars, with pitchers Justin Verlander and Framber Valdez, outfielder Kyle Tucker and designated hitter Yordan Álvarez selected along with starting second baseman Jose Altuve. Álvarez went on the injured list Sunday because of right hand inflammation.

World Series champion Atlanta also has five. Pitcher Max Fried, catcher Travis d’Arnaud, shortstop Dansby Swanson and DH Willam Contreras joined elected outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr.

Contreras will be the NL’s DH in place of Philadelphia’s Bryce Harper, who is a starter but is out with broken left thumb.

Contreras joins Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras as the first brothers in the same All-Star Game since Aaron and Bret Boone in 2003.

Pitchers Clayton Kershaw and Tony Gonsolin were chosen from the Los Angeles Dodgers, who host the All-Star Game on July 19, joining starting outfielder Mookie Betts and shortstop Trea Turner.

The New York Mets, St. Louis and Toronto also have four All-Stars.

Seattle outfielder Julio Rodríguez was the lone rookie picked and at 21 is the youngest of this year’s All-Stars. There are 30 first-time All-Stars and Rodríguez, who débuted on April 8, is among 10 age 24 or younger.

At least one player must be included from all 30 teams. Twenty-eight All-Stars were born outside the 50 states.