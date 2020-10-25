MLB: World Series, Game 5: Dodgers vs. Rays

ARLINGTON, Texas—For all the talk about pride in advancing runners and manufacturing runs, teams in the postseason have really dug the long ball.

Home runs drove in 235 of the 456 runs in the postseason through World Series Game 4, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. That comes to 51.5 percent, up from 46.6 percent last year and highest since the postseason expanded beyond the World Series in 1969.

Tampa Bay has been more reliant on the long ball than most. The AL East champions became the first team to homer in four consecutive innings of a postseason game during a thrilling 8-7 comeback win over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday night that tied the Series at two games apiece.

Brandon Lowe’s three-run homer off Pedro Baez gave the Rays a 5–4 lead in the sixth, and Kevin Kiermaier tied it at 6 with a home run against Baez in the seventh.

That gave the Rays 33 homers in the postseason accounting for 52 of 76 runs (68.4 percent).