MLB worlds

YANKEES LOSS KEY RELIEVER KING

BALTIMORE—New York Yankees reliever Michael King is out for the season after he fractured his right elbow in a game against Baltimore this weekend.

The right-hander walked off the mound in the eighth inning Friday night after a pitch to Ramón Urías.

The 27-year-old King has been a valuable member of the bullpen on the team with the best record in the majors. He is 6–3 with one save and a 2.29 ERA in 34 games. He struck out 66 in 51 innings.

King has pitched in parts of four seasons for the Yankees, going 9–9 with a 3.84 ERA in 66 games.

METS ACQUIRE TWO PIRATES PLAYERS over TWO DAYS

NEW YORK—The New York Mets acquired catcher Michael Perez from Pittsburgh for cash on Saturday, the second day in a row the NL East leaders made a trade with the Pirates.

The 29-year-old Perez was designated for assignment on Friday. A lefty hitter, he batted .150 with six home runs and 11 RBIs in 39 games and 107 at-bats this season.

In parts of five seasons with the Pirates and Tampa Bay, he is hitting .175 with 15 homers and 58 RBIs.

On Friday, the Mets got designated hitter Daniel Vogelbach from the Pirates for rookie reliever Colin Holderman. Vogelbach batted .228 with 12 home runs, 34 RBIs and a .769 OPS in 75 games with the r Pirates.

BREWERS SIGN ASHBY TO DEAL, ADD MC

gEE

MILWAUKEE—Left-hander Aaron Ashby and Milwaukee agreed Saturday to a five-year contract through 2027, and the NL Central leaders made a short-term addition in former San Francisco reliever Jake McGee.

Ashby’s deal includes club options for 2028 and 2029. The 23-year-old is 2–7 with a 4.56 ERA and one save in 12 starts and six relief appearances, striking out 83 in 69 innings.

He would not have been eligible for arbitration until after the 2024 season, and the options cover two seasons in which he could be eligible for free agency.

McGee, who turns 36 on Aug. 6, was 1–2 with a 7.17 ERA and three saves in 24 games for the Giants this year. That followed a 2021 season in which he had 31 saves and a 2.72 ERA.

BOSTON—The Boston Red Sox put All-Star third baseman Rafael Devers on the 10-day injured list Saturday because of right hamstring inflammation.

Devers experienced tightness in his hamstring on a swing during his final at-bat Friday night. Manager Alex Cora said he noticed something when Devers doubled in the first inning.

He ranks second in the American League in batting average (.324) and also is among the league leaders in home runs (22) and RBIs (55).

Outfielder Jaylin Davis had his contract selected from Triple-A Worcester, where he was hitting .236 with five home runs in 56 games