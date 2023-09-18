FIELD HOCKEY

Massaponax 1, Brooke Point 0: Kyra Saunders scored the game's only goal with 11 minutes left in regulation to give the Panthers a Commonwealth District win. Hayden Gayle and Marie Zonga made defensive saves for Massaponax.

Mountain View 2, Patriot 0: Gabrielle Bartels and Ava Windham scored on assists by Meridan Leischner and Sierra Crews in the Wildcats' non-district victory. Mountain View hosts Stafford on Tuesday.

Saturday's results

FOOTBALL

Saint Michael 28, Paul VI 0: Donte Johnson threw a touchdown pass and had a scoring reception of his own as the visiting Warriors evened their record at 2-2 with a shutout win.

Caleb Davis ran for 142 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries, and quarterback Bryce Caldwell threw two touchdown passes. Jeremiah Pugh made a career-high 15 tackles and Josh Jackson made four stops for loss to lead a defense that held Paul VI to 28 rushing yards.

Saint Michael will host Zion Prep in its home opener on Friday.

Saint Michael 6 7 8 7 — 28

Paul VI 0 0 0 0 — 0

First quarter

SM—Jaevon Branch 43 pass from Donte Johnson (kick failed).

Second quarter

SM—Johnson 61 pass from Bryce Caldwell (Peter Knapp kick).

Third quarter

SM—Michael Matthews-Canty 5 pass from Caldwell (Branch run).

Fourth quarter

SM—Caleb Davis 4 run (Knapp kick).

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing: Saint Michael-Caleb Davis: 17-142, 1 TD; Jaevon Branch: 4-74 ; Jeremiah Crawford 4-25; Matt Holland 1-10; Bryce Caldwell 2-11; Donte Johnson 1-3.

Passing: Caldwell: 15-23-1, 218 yards, 2 TDs. Johnson: 1-1-0, 43 yards, 1 TD.

Receiving: Johnson 3-92, 1 TD; Jaevon Branch 1-43, 1 TD; Max Gardner 2-39; Michael Matthews-Canty 4-33, 1 TD; Holland: 3-30; Davis 2-18; Deionte Johnson 1-6.