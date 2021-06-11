Monzerrath Sandoval James Monroe High School, Fredericksburg
What has been the hardest part of experiencing your last years of high school during the pandemic?
Making the transition to online school. It was easier to pretend as though school was optional and a lot easier to procrastinate. I often found myself not being engaged in school like I had been in previous years. I felt as though it was me against my work instead of me actually learning, and oftentimes I felt like I couldn’t even reach out to my own teachers. I was afraid that they thought of me as a terrible student and that everything I worked for was for nothing because I took it away from myself. It was a time where I had to hold on to the tiniest bit of confidence I had in order to succeed, even if I was missing a big part of who I am.
What has been something good that has come out of it?
The best thing to come out of the pandemic was the experience. I had a lot of time to work on myself and my hobbies that I previously didn’t have before. Before this year, I didn’t know what a break was and was overworking myself too much. Despite all of the hardships, I learned problem-solving skills that are crucial to my being and the rest of my life. Although I constantly felt as though I was taking one step forward and three steps back, that made every step forward so much more rewarding. It was very not good when I was going through it, but it did help me grow as a person and become stronger both mentally and emotionally.
What are you proudest of from the past two years?
Of course I am proud of graduating with a high GPA, having a job during the pandemic, and going to an Ivy League school, but truthfully I am most proud of simply making it across the finish line. Regardless of my other accolades and achievements, there were plenty of times during the semester I wasn’t even sure I was going to be able to graduate on time. My teachers, advisors, and I worked down to the very wire to make sure I was able to graduate, even when it took me working for 13 straight hours in order to finish and it took them having to grade all that work before the deadline. A lot went into the past two years, but I get to have my diploma, and my degree from Germanna, as a physical representation of all the hard work that went into it, and that goes beyond the past two years and even beyond high school. It goes all the way back to me starting my first day of kindergarten and learning how to write my own name.
What are you most looking forward to when things are “back to normal?”
Seeing people’s faces again. Zoom calls will never equate to an in-person conversation, and a socially distanced conversation with masks on isn’t quite the same either. A lot of the times through this pandemic, I felt as though I was alone and that was due in large part to the distance. It was a lot easier to be vulnerable and share what was going on when I could look at someone, get a hug, and have the conversation. It wasn’t the same to sit in my dark room and try to talk about my feelings.