Monzerrath Sandoval

Of course I am proud of graduating with a high GPA, having a job during the pandemic, and going to an Ivy League school, but truthfully I am most proud of simply making it across the finish line. Regardless of my other accolades and achievements, there were plenty of times during the semester I wasn’t even sure I was going to be able to graduate on time. My teachers, advisors, and I worked down to the very wire to make sure I was able to graduate, even when it took me working for 13 straight hours in order to finish and it took them having to grade all that work before the deadline. A lot went into the past two years, but I get to have my diploma, and my degree from Germanna, as a physical representation of all the hard work that went into it, and that goes beyond the past two years and even beyond high school. It goes all the way back to me starting my first day of kindergarten and learning how to write my own name.