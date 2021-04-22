Moscato
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
You have just received an inheritance. What do you do now? You could spend it on some extravagance, but you would be better off doing two things first: assessing the tax ramifications and thinking about some investment options.
"Death taxes" are somewhat misunderstood, as people can find the two types of death taxes confusing. Estate taxes apply to the front end of the wealth transfer process and are subtracted from the overall value of the estate. They only apply to huge estates and reduce the size of your inheritance upfront; you have no further tax obligation. The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA) increased the estate tax lifetime exemption amounts to $11.58 million for single filers and $23.16 million for married couples filing jointly in tax year 2020.
Inheritance taxes, where they exist, apply to recipients. There are no federal inheritance tax...
Best States to Die In... For Taxes
Andrew J. Haefele, 37, and Donald Ray Compton Jr., 35, both of Spotsylvania, and Charles E. McKinney, 35, of Maurertown, all received three years to serve in connection with a June 18 videotaped incident.
Former Virginia Tech soccer player sues coach, claiming she was forced off team for refusing to kneel before games
- Updated
The coach engaged in a “campaign of abuse and retaliation” that led her to leave the program, the player said.
A police sergeant responding to a call about the altercation saw the suspect in a nearby parking lot shooting a gun, Fredericksburg police said.
THE WAY Spotsylvania County’s Christian Maverick White prepared for shoots in his first big TV role speaks to how seriously the young actor ta…
Vienna motorist dies after driving north on southbound side, killing Culpeper driver and hurting four passengers, including two children, in bad wreck near Brandy Station Battlefield.
Sheriff's Maj. Shawn Kimmitz said this month's five-day operation, dubbed "Operation We'll Turn the Lights On," resulted in 28 new criminal charges, most of them related to drugs.
A Spotsylvania man was hospitalized after being shot by a county deputy early Wednesday, authorities said.
Gov. Ralph Northam encourages anyone age 16 and over to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
Some Virginia and Fredericksburg-area officials react to news of the guilty verdict against former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin in…