The Mummy(1999, Adventure) Brendan Fraser, Rachel Weisz Bravo, 6:30 p.m.
The Hangover Part II(2011, Comedy) Bradley Cooper, Ed Helms Comedy Central, 7 p.m.
Free Guy(2021, Action) Ryan Reynolds, Jodie Comer FX, 8 p.m.
Rio 2(2014, Children) Anne Hathaway, Jesse Eisenberg Disney, 8 p.m.
The Vow(2012, Romance) Rachel McAdams, Channing Tatum CMT, 8 p.m.
The Hangover Part III(2013, Comedy) Bradley Cooper, Ed Helms Comedy Central, 9:30 p.m.
Justice League(2017, Action) Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill TNT, 10 p.m.
Stand by Me(1986, Comedy-drama) Wil Wheaton, River Phoenix Vice, 10 p.m.
Dear John(2010, Romance) Channing Tatum, Amanda Seyfried CMT, 10:30 p.m.
Central Intelligence(2016, Action) Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart BET, 11 p.m.
Meet the Parents(2000, Comedy) Robert De Niro, Ben Stiller TBS, 11 p.m.