Murder charges certified in 2019 triple homicide

Jimenez didn’t know it at the time of the 911 call, but Rachel Ozuna and Coleman were also in the home, tied up with their throats slit. The adult couple’s toddler son and infant daughter were in the house, too, but had not been injured by whoever killed their parents.

They had apparently been alone in the house for three days. The boy had an overflowing diaper and the infant had been left in a swing; they were dehydrated and crying, but otherwise OK.

Most of the evidence presented by prosecutor Ryan Mehaffey on Wednesday centered on the phone records the Sheriff’s Office obtained during the investigation. Spotsylvania Detective James Herdman, who was on the witness stand for much of the five-hour hearing, testified that records show phones associated with the suspects were in the area at the time of the slayings.

Herdman testified that investigators believe the slayings occurred sometime between noon and 1 p.m. on May 26, 2019. Kyrrus had contacted a friend at 11:45 a.m. that day and began playing an online game. He abruptly left the game after about 15 minutes and made contact with no one else after that.