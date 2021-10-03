NASCAR: Cup Series Yellawood 400 at Talladega

TALLADEGA, Ala.—NASCAR’s playoff race at Talladega Superspeedway was washed out and rescheduled for Monday because persistent rain backed the series into too tight of a window to run as scheduled.

The race was initially delayed almost two hours and NASCAR made one attempt Sunday at starting the 500-miler. But it began to rain again as the cars circled the 2.66-mile superspeedway behind the pace car.

Talladega does not have lights—the Xfinity Series race on Saturday ended six laps early because of impending darkness—and the lengthy delay meant NASCAR would flirt with sunset if it even started the race. Talladega’s 500 miles average a 3 hour, 41 minute runtime and NASCAR does not like to start a race unless it expects to run to completion.

Compounding the scheduling issue was that the Cup Series race was the lead-in to NBC’s airing Sunday night of Tom Brady’s return to New England, an NFL game that would have taken priority over the race. The rescheduled start is 1 p.m. Monday on NBC Sports Network.

Early weather reports called for rain in Alabama on Monday, as well. Same for Tuesday and part of Wednesday.