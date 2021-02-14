Several competitors in Sunday’s Daytona 500 get slammed in a 16-car pileup on the 14th lap of the Great American Race, which marks the start of the NASCAR Cup Series season. The race was delayed, as a lightning strike prompted officials to clear the motorsports stadium. Then heavy rain forced teams to cover their cars with tarps. Once the track was dried, the race was restarted five hours late and finished after Free Lance–Star deadline. For more on NASCAR, see B5.
NASCAR stand-alone photo
Related to this story
Most Popular
LYON Gardiner Tyler Jr., the grandson of John Tyler, the 10th president of the United States, died this past September. Let that sink in for a…
A partially clothed woman accused of breaking into a Stafford County home and attacking a man with a pitchfork was arrested early Sunday after…
Sheriff's Maj. Troy Skebo said police were able to exclude 18-year-old Dominic McCall as a suspect in the case involving homicide victim Dylan Whetzel based upon "recently obtained forensic evidence."
The following facilities and organizations have announced inclement weather-related closures, delays or cancellations in the Fredericksburg re…
Another day, another element of confusion pertaining to the COVID-19 vaccine rollout.
Two more young adults have been charged in connection with the ongoing homicide investigation into the death of 20-year-old Dylan Whetzel.
Information about how, when and where to register for the COVID-19 vaccine.
- Updated
Old stuff makes good TV.
- Updated
The ploy was discovered when the boy began dry-heaving, shaking and crying at school, prosecutors said. Prosecutors said the boy could have died but recovered and seems to have no lasting physical effects from the episode.