NASCAR stand-alone photo

Several competitors in Sunday’s Daytona 500 get slammed in a 16-car pileup on the 14th lap of the Great American Race, which marks the start of the NASCAR Cup Series season. The race was delayed, as a lightning strike prompted officials to clear the motorsports stadium. Then heavy rain forced teams to cover their cars with tarps. Once the track was dried, the race was restarted five hours late and finished after Free Lance–Star deadline. For more on NASCAR, see B5.