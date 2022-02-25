My name is Natalia and my sister Bianca and I were rescued from Texas 3 months ago. I am about... View on PetFinder
Two people were killed in a two-vehicle crash early Sunday in Spotsylvania County, police said.
A young woman who crashed her car after speeding away from a traffic stop in Spotsylvania County last year was ordered Thursday to serve a mon…
A 24-year-old Stafford man was killed Saturday night when a car he was driving went out of control and struck a county deputy’s police cruiser…
A Stafford man was arrested following a high-speed chase late Friday during which he left the county before speeding back into it, police said.
Fredericksburg's first Black surgeon is grateful for his family's "interesting and inspiring history."
Reader Valya Karcher photographed a green glow in the Fredericksburg sky on Jan. 14.
County officials seize cigarettes that didn't contain King George's staff and issue summonses to those selling them.
The man who was shot to death Monday afternoon in a North Stafford apartment complex has been identified as 25-year-old Christopher McDuffie.
The Stafford Sheriff’s Office on Monday night was investigating a homicide that took place in the afternoon in the northern part of the county.
After less than two years on the job, Stafford County Administrator Fred Presley plans to resign April 22.
