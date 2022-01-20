National briefs

Jury selection took just one day for the federal trial.

U.S. District Judge Paul Magnuson questioned potential jurors in groups to get a pool of 40 people, who had already answered an extensive questionnaire. Each side then used their challenges to strike jurors until they had just 18 people—12 who will deliberate and six alternates.

By comparison, at Chau-vin’s state trial, the judge and attorneys questioned each juror individually and spent more than two weeks picking the eventual panel.

The federal trial is scheduled for June 13.

MAXWELL PETITIONS

FOR NEW TRIAL

NEW YORK—Ghislaine Maxwell has formally requested a new trial, less than a month after her conviction on sex trafficking charges.

In a Wednesday letter to U.S. District Judge Alison J. Nathan, Maxwell lawyer Bobbi Sternheim said the motion for a new trial had been filed under seal and requested that all submissions related to “Juror No. 50 remain under seal until the Court rules.”