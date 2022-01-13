National briefs

The independent report released Wednesday examines a traffic stop by police in the tourist town of Moab on Aug. 12. Officers investigated a fight between Petito and her boyfriend Brian Laundrie but ultimately allowed the couple to leave after requiring them to spend a night apart.

The report faults officers for not issuing a domestic violence citation to Petito after she told police she had hit her boyfriend first, though it also points to indications she was likely a victim in the broader scope of the relationship. The report also faults investigators for failing to take a statement from a 911 caller who had reported seeing the couple outside their van and a man slapping a girl.

Petito was reported missing a month after that traffic stop, and her strangled body was discovered Sept. 19 on the edge of Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming. Laundrie, the lone person of interest in the case, was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound in a swamp after returning alone to his parents’ home in Florida.

