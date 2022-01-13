National briefs

GOVERNOR nixes SIRHAN SIRHAN’S BID FOR PAROLE
SACRAMENTO, Calif.—California’s governor on Thursday rejected releasing Robert F. Kennedy assassin Sirhan Sirhan from prison more than a half-century after the 1968 slaying that the governor called one of America’s “most notorious crimes.”
Gov. Gavin Newsom rejected a recommendation from a two-person panel of parole commissioners. Newsom said Sirhan even at age 77 poses an unreasonable threat to public safety.
“Mr. Sirhan’s assassination of Senator Kennedy is among the most notorious crimes in American history,” Newsom wrote in his decision.
Robert Kennedy, the U.S. senator from New York, was shot moments after he claimed victory in California’s pivotal Democratic presidential primary. Five others were wounded during the assassination at the Ambassador Hotel in Los Angeles.
In his rejection, Newsom wrote Sirhan still lacks insight, refuses to accept responsibility and has failed to disclaim violence committed in his name.
“These gaps in Mr. Sirhan’s insight have a close nexus to his current risk of inciting further political violence,” Newsom wrote.
Sirhan will be scheduled for a new parole hearing no later than February 2023. Regardless, Sirhan’s defense attorney, Angela Berry, will ask a judge to overturn Newsom’s denial.
POLITICIAN, WIFE MAY HAVE BEEN TARGETED IN FIRE
SAN DIEGO—Police are treating a fire at the home of a San Diego County leader and his wife, a prominent labor official, as suspicious.
The blaze caused about $30,000 of damage to the house and another $6,000 to a vehicle owned by County Board of Supervisors Chair Nathan Fletcher and wife Lorena Gonzalez. They said their family were awoken by smoke alarms around 4 a.m. Wednesday.
The Democratic supervisor has been an outspoken proponent of the county’s COVID-19 policies and has advocated for business restrictions during peak periods of the pandemic, drawing fervent support and criticism. He has often led the county’s pandemic news briefings and fielded questions about state restrictions, to some extent making him a leading face of the government response.
Public comments made during the county supervisor meetings have featured angry yelling over public health restrictions.
Gonzalez has also drawn strong reactions from supporters and critics. As a Democratic state assemblywoman, she successfully pushed for her ambitious labor laws, including a gig worker law.
DEPUTY’S ARBERY POST GETS HIM SUSPENDED
WARNER ROBINS, Ga.—A Georgia sheriff’s deputy was suspended and faces being fired over comments posted on social media after a judge sentenced three white men to life imprisonment in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery, news outlets reported.
Reacting to a story on WGXA–TV’s Facebook page after the men were sentenced on their murder convictions in the shooting of Arbery, a Black man who was jogging through a neighborhood, someone wrote: “That criminal arbery still got the death penalty though.”
The comment was later deleted, but screenshots were shared with news outlets and the Houston County Sheriff’s Office, which investigated and subsequently suspended longtime deputy Paul Urhahn.
A letter from Sheriff Cullen Talton, posted on his department’s Facebook page, said the action was taken because of conduct that discredited the department and was unbecoming of an officer, WGXA reported.
OFFICERS’ CHECK ON PETITO SHOULD HAVE BEEN BETTER, probe FINDS
SALT LAKE CITY—An investigation has found that Utah police made “several unintentional mistakes” when they stopped Gabby Petito and her boyfriend before she was killed in what became a high-profile missing person case.
The independent report released Wednesday examines a traffic stop by police in the tourist town of Moab on Aug. 12. Officers investigated a fight between Petito and her boyfriend Brian Laundrie but ultimately allowed the couple to leave after requiring them to spend a night apart.
The report faults officers for not issuing a domestic violence citation to Petito after she told police she had hit her boyfriend first, though it also points to indications she was likely a victim in the broader scope of the relationship. The report also faults investigators for failing to take a statement from a 911 caller who had reported seeing the couple outside their van and a man slapping a girl.
Petito was reported missing a month after that traffic stop, and her strangled body was discovered Sept. 19 on the edge of Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming. Laundrie, the lone person of interest in the case, was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound in a swamp after returning alone to his parents’ home in Florida.
ABC NEWS DRAWS FIRE FOR EDITING INTERVIEW WITH CDC DIRECTOR
NEW YORK—ABC News is under fire for its editing of a “Good Morning America” interview with CDC Director Rochelle Walensky that created uncertainty that’s being exploited by vaccine critics.
In the interview, Walensky discussed a study that showed how most vaccinated people who died of coronavirus were also sick for other reasons. But the way the interview was edited, it wasn’t clear she was talking about vaccinated people—and references spread widely online implying she was talking about all COVID-19 victims.
The interview was seized upon by figures like Donald Trump Jr., Tucker Carlson and Laura Ingraham to imply the Biden administration has been lying to the public about the importance of vaccines.
The network remained mum on Thursday about the controversy. However, experts say ABC News has a responsibility to talk to viewers about what happened and why, to prevent misinformation from spreading further.
—The Associated Press