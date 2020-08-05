Facebook deletes Trump post
Facebook has deleted a post by President Donald Trump for the first time, saying it violated its policy against spreading misinformation about the coronavirus.
The post in question featured a link to a Fox News video in which Trump says children are “virtually immune” to the virus.
Facebook said Wednesday that the “video includes false claims that a group of people is immune from COVID-19 which is a violation of our policies around harmful COVID misinformation.”
A tweet from Trump with the same video remained up on Twitter as of Wednesday afternoon. That’s even though Twitter has been quicker than Facebook in recent months in labeling posts from the president that violate its policies against misinformation and abuse. Twitter did not have an immediate comment.
This is the first time that Facebook has removed a post from Trump entirely, rather than labeling it, as it has done in the past.
Former officer in atlanta shooting sues over firing
ATLANTA—The former Atlanta police officer who fatally shot Rayshard Brooks is suing the mayor and interim police chief, saying his firing violated his constitutional rights and the city code.
Garrett Rolfe was fired June 13, the day after he fatally shot Brooks outside a Wendy’s restaurant in Atlanta. In a lawsuit filed Tuesday in Fulton County Superior Court, he says he was fired “without an investigation, without proper notice, without a disciplinary hearing, and in direct violation of the municipal code of the City of Atlanta.”
Rolfe, 27, faces 11 charges, including felony murder. He was granted bond June 30.
