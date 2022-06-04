National briefs

MCCormick concedes primary

recount to OZ

HARRISBURG, Pa.—Former hedge fund CEO David McCormick conceded the Republican primary in Pennsylvania for U.S. Senate to celebrity heart surgeon Dr. Mehmet Oz, ending his campaign Friday night as he acknowledged an ongoing statewide recount wouldn’t give him enough votes to make up the deficit.

Before the recount, Oz led McCormick by 972 votes, or 0.07 percentage points, out of 1.34 million votes counted in the May 17 primary. The Associated Press has not declared a winner in the race because an automatic recount is underway.

Friday’s development sets up a general election between Oz, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, and Democrat John Fetterman in what is expected to be one of the nation’s premier Senate contests.

AGATHA REMNANTS

Parts of South Florida experienced road flooding from heavy rain Saturday as a storm system that battered Mexico moved across the state.

Officials in Miami warned drivers about road conditions as many cars were stuck on flooded streets.The National Hurricane Center in Miami said the storm once known as Agatha in the Pacific Ocean will be known as Alex in the Atlantic Ocean basin, if it reaches tropical storm status. On Saturday, it moved northeast at 18 mph. A tropical storm warning was in effect along the state’s east coast south of the Volusia-Brevard County line to Jupiter Inlet and the northwestern Bahamas.

ATTEMPT TO BRING COCAINE HIDDEN IN WHEELCHAIR INTO AIRPORT FAILS

CHARLOTTE, N.C.—Federal authorities say a man has been arrested in Charlotte after he was stopped in the city’s airport with more than 23 pounds of cocaine concealed in the seat cushions of a motorized wheelchair.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said Friday officers found the drugs on the traveler as he was arriving at Charlotte Douglas International Airport from the Dominican Republic.

—The Associated Press