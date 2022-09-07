National briefs

BANNON AWAITS CRIMINAL CHARGE FROM NEW YORK

NEW YORK—Steve Bannon, a longtime ally of former President Donald Trump, said Tuesday that he expects to be charged soon in a state criminal case in New York City.

Bannon, 68, plans to turn himself in on Thursday, according to a person familiar with the matter. The person insisted on anonymity to discuss an ongoing investigation.

The Washington Post, citing anonymous sources, reported that the state criminal case would resemble an earlier attempted federal prosecution, in which Bannon was accused of duping donors who gave money to fund a wall on the U.S. southern border.

That federal case ended abruptly, before trial, when Trump pardoned Bannon.

JUDGE YANKS BOND FOR SUSPECT OF SLAIN JOGGER

MEMPHIS, Tenn.—A Tennessee judge revoked bond Wednesday for a man charged with killing a Memphis woman who was abducted during a pre-dawn run near a university campus.

Cleotha Abston, who told a Shelby County judge he prefers to be referred to as Cleotha Henderson, will be held without bond on charges including first-degree murder in the kidnapping and slaying of Eliza Fletcher, 34.

General Sessions Judge Louis Montesi had ordered him held on $510,000 bond Tuesday on charges of especially aggravated kidnapping, tampering with evidence, theft and fraud.

Henderson had faced only those charges before police on Tuesday identified a body found a day earlier behind a vacant duplex as Fletcher. He was then charged with first-degree murder and made his first court appearance on that charge Wednesday.

S.C. SENATE BEGINS DIVISIVE DEBATE ON ABORTION BAN

COLUMBIA, S.C.—South Carolina’s Senate debate on an abortion ban that would no longer include exceptions for pregnancies caused by rape or incest started Wednesday with the chamber’s three Republican women taking a stand against a bill they said doesn’t respect women and doesn’t respect life.

Republicans are facing off against each other over the ban. On one side is a core group that views any abortion as ending a life. On the other are conservatives who have digested developments elsewhere since Roe v. Wade was overturned and say they don’t want 14-year-old rape victims to have to give birth, or force a mother to carry to term a fetus unable to live outside the womb.

Senators have been told the proceedings could last days.

OFFICIAL’S HOME SEARCHED IN PROBE

OF VEGAS KILLING

LAS VEGAS—Police in Las Vegas searched the home of an outgoing local elected official and towed away a vehicle similar to one sought in the criminal investigation of the fatal stabbing of a veteran investigative reporter.

A Las Vegas police statement did not specify where officers searched following the death of Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Jeff German. Officer Misael Parra, a department spokesperson, said hours later he had no additional information to report.

Review–Journal and local television news crews reported seeing police vehicles at the home of Clark County Public Administrator Robert “Rob” Telles, who had been the subject of some German’s reporting. KTNV–TV reported officers entered and exited the house.

Messages left by The Associated Press for Telles at his county office were not immediately returned.