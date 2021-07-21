National briefs

INITIAL FUNDS SET UP FOR CONDO COLLAPSE VICTIMS
Victims and families who suffered losses in the collapse of a 12-story oceanfront Florida condominium will get a minimum of $150 million in compensation initially, a judge said Wednesday.
That sum includes about $50 million in insurance on the Champlain Towers South building and at least $100 million in proceeds from the sale of the Surfside property where the structure once stood, Miami–Dade Circuit Judge Michael Hanzman said at a hearing.
“The court’s concern has always been the victims here,” the judge said, adding that the group includes visitors and renters, not just condo owners. “Their rights will be protected.”
The $150 million does not count any proceeds from the numerous lawsuits already filed since the June 24 collapse, which killed at least 97 people. Those lawsuits are being consolidated into a single class action that would cover all victims and family members if they choose, the judge said.
So, far 96 victims have been identified, many of them using DNA analysis. Relatives and friends of three missing people say they are awaiting word on loved ones believed to have been in the building, meaning the overall toll could potentially go up to 98. Officials have not yet announced an end to the recovery effort.
WEST COAST FIREs SMOKE REACHES EAST COAST
PORTLAND, Ore.—Smoke and ash from massive wildfires in the American West shrouded the sky and led to air quality alerts on parts of the East Coast on Wednesday as the effects of the blazes were felt 2,500 miles away.
Haze hung over New York City, New Jersey and Pennsylvania as strong winds blew smoke east from California, Oregon, Montana and other states on the opposite end of the country.
The nation’s largest wildfire, Oregon’s Bootleg Fire, grew to 616 square miles—just over half the size of Rhode Island. Fires also burned on both sides of California’s Sierra Nevada, Washington state and other areas of the West.
WEINSTEIN SAYS HE’S INNOCENT OF CALIFORNIA CHARGES
LOS ANGELES—Harvey Weinstein pleaded not guilty in a Los Angeles courtroom Wednesday to four counts of rape and seven other sexual assault counts.
Sheriff’s deputies brought the 69-year-old convicted rapist into court in a wheelchair. He was wearing a brown jail jumpsuit and face mask. Attorney Mark Werksman entered the plea for the disgraced movie mogul a day after Weinstein was extradited to California from New York, where he was serving a 23-year prison term.
Weinstein spoke only to say “thank you” to Judge Sergio Tapia, who wished him good luck as the hearing ended.
Weinstein’s charges involve five women and span from 2004 to 2013. Most are said to have taken place in the hotels in Beverly Hills and Los Angeles that the New York-based Weinstein would make his headquarters for Hollywood business. Some took place during Oscars week, when his films were perennial contenders before the #MeToo movement brought him down.
COCAINE DISGUISED AS MARBLE CAKE IS UNCOVERED
A New York man and a Maine woman are facing charges over cocaine disguised as a cake that was seized from their vehicle, the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency said Wednesday.
Acting on a tip, police stopped the car on Interstate 295 in Gardiner on Tuesday, and a drug-sniffing dog found 4 pounds of cocaine worth $200,000 on the street, the MDEA said. Also seized was $1,900 in cash.
About 2 pounds of the cocaine was disguised as a marble cake with coffee grounds used to cover up the scent, officials said.
The two were released on bail and were scheduled to be in court late Wednesday. It was unknown if they had a lawyer.
SHOOTINGS MAR CELEBRATION IN MILWAUKEE
MILWAUKEE—Two shootings left three people wounded in downtown Milwaukee early Wednesday as crowds celebrated the Milwaukee Bucks’ first NBA championship in 50 years, police said.
The shootings happened about 12:42 a.m. at two locations near Water Street, police said in a statement. TV station WISN reported the multiple shots prompted people to flee.
Police said the injuries weren’t life-threatening. One person was arrested and others were being sought.
Elder will appear on recall ballot
LOS ANGELES—A California judge on Wednesday cleared the way for conservative talk radio host Larry Elder to join the field of candidates for an upcoming recall election that could remove Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom from office.
Elder challenged a decision by state election officials to block him from the ballot.
Superior Court Judge Laurie M. Earl disagreed with a state decision that Elder failed to meet requirements to qualify to run in the election. Forty-two other candidates have been cleared to appear on the Sept. 14 recall ballot.
—The Associated Press