National briefs

WILDFIRES KEEP ADVANCING IN GOLDEN STATE
GRIZZLY FLATS, Calif.—Wind-driven wildfires raged Wednesday through drought-stricken forests in the mountains of Northern California after incinerating hundreds of homes and forcing thousands of people to flee to safety.
A reversal of wind direction was expected to test some previously quiet fire containment lines, but also push flames back in other areas, authorities said.
The newest inferno, the Caldor Fire, continued to grow explosively in the Sierra Nevada southwest of Lake Tahoe, covering 84 square miles after suddenly ravaging Grizzly Flats, a community of about 1,200.
At least 50 homes burned there but tallies were incomplete because officials had not been able to make thorough assessments of the damage in Grizzly Flats. Two people were hospitalized with serious injuries on Tuesday and about 5,900 homes and other structures were threatened by the fire.
In the Sierra-Cascades region about 100 miles to the north, the month-old Dixie Fire expanded by thousands of acres to 993 square miles—two weeks after the blaze gutted the Gold Rush-era town of Greenville. About 16,000 homes and buildings were threatened by the Dixie Fire, named for the road where it started.
“It’s a pretty good size monster,” Mark Brunton, a firefighting operations section chief, said in a briefing.
FOUNDATIONS LOOKING TO KEEP PEOPLE IN HOMES
Two of the nation’s wealthiest foundations have created a new $7.5 million fund to help give tenants more say in housing matters, as millions of Americans struggle to make rent and face possible eviction as a result of the pandemic.
The HouseUS Fund, supported by the Ford and Robert Wood Johnson foundations has committed about $1.6 million this year to grassroots organizations that are working to help people stay in their homes. The fund will also support groups that advocate to provide renters with access to lawyers and eliminate certain late fees and penalties levied by landlords, among other things.
With a goal of raising a total of $20 million, the fund’s co-directors, Syma Mirza and Kevin Simowitz, say HouseUS will not focus on providing low-interest loans or grants to help reduce risk for lenders that finance homes for low-income residents, things that philanthropy has often done to support affordable housing. Instead, the co-directors would like to help tenants organize and have more say in securing a place to live for the long run.
“This fund is not about building housing or building homes, it’s about building power,” Mirza says. “We are looking at the broader definition of housing and approaching it as a right rather than a commodity.”
R. KELLY’s SEX ABUSE TRIAL GETS UNDERWAY
NEW YORK—R&B star R. Kelly is a predator who lured girls, boys and young women with his fame and dominated them physically, sexually and psychologically, a prosecutor said Wednesday, while a defense lawyer warned jurors they’ll have to sift through lies from accusers with agendas to find the truth.
The differing perspectives came as the long-anticipated trial began unfolding in a Brooklyn courtroom where several accusers were expected to testify in the next month about the Grammy-winning, multiplatinum-selling singer whose career has been derailed by charges that have left him jailed as he goes broke.
“This case is not about a celebrity who likes to party a lot,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Maria Cruz Melendez told the Brooklyn jury as she explained the evidence to be revealed at his federal trial. “This case is about a predator.”
Kelly’s attorney, Nicole Blank Becker, portrayed her client as a victim of women, some of whom enjoyed the “notoriety of being able to tell their friends that they were with a superstar.”
Jerhonda Pace, the first government witness, told jurors Wednesday that she was a 16-year-old virgin and a member of Kelly’s fan club when he invited her to his mansion in 2010. He immediately told her to take off her clothing, Pace said.
She testified Kelly ordered her to lie about her age, become more controlling and turned violent when she broke “Rob’s rules.” One time he grew so angry, “He slapped me and choked me until I passed out,” she said with no hint of emotion.
GEORGIA BOARD TO REVIEW ELECTIONS IN KEY COUNTY
ATLANTA—Georgia’s State Election Board on Wednesday took a step toward a possible eventual takeover of elections in the state’s most populous county under a process outlined in the state’s sweeping new voting law.
The board voted unanimously Wednesday to approve a bipartisan, three-person review panel to investigate the handling of elections in Fulton County, a Democratic bastion that includes most of the city of Atlanta.
The county has long been a target for Republicans. Their attacks increased after former President Donald Trump claimed without evidence that fraud in the county contributed to his narrow loss in the state. An independent monitor appointed by the State Election Board found no evidence of fraud or malfeasance.
GOP lawmakers last month asked the state board to appoint the performance review panel, initiating the process that could allow the Republican-controlled state board to replace the county’s board of registration and elections with an administrator it chooses.
—The Associated Press