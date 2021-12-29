National briefs

Sean Charles Greer was arrested late Tuesday after physical evidence led detectives to him following the Monday afternoon crash in Wilton Manors, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said.

During a court appearance Wednesday, deputies led Greer away after he apparently objected to attending the proceeding, news outlets reported. The court session was delayed for a minute as he was taken from the room.

Officials said Greer was driving a 2009 Honda Accord sedan Monday when he veered around a transit bus and hit a group of children on a sidewalk.

The judge ordered Greer held without bond for two probation violations. He was also ordered to appear before a judge on one of the violations Thursday morning.

According to prosecutors, Greer’s Florida drivers license has been suspended since 2016. He also has arrests, including for possession of cannabis, petty theft and driving with a suspended license, dating to 2013.

Andrea Fleming, 6, and Kylie Jones, 5, died at the scene. Draya Fleming, Laziyah Stokes, Johnathan Carter and Audre Fleming were taken to Broward Health Medical Center.

POPULAR DOG SHOW POSTPONED