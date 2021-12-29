National briefs

LAS VEGAS REBUFFS PLEAS TO HOLD OFF NEW YEAR’S EVE FESTIVITIES
LAS VEGAS—Las Vegas isn’t canceling or scaling back plans for New Year’s Eve gatherings.
More than 300,000 visitors are expected in town for events including a New Year’s Eve fireworks show on the Las Vegas Strip that was canceled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic
Thousands of ticketholders also are expected at a multi-stage outdoor music event beneath a canopy light show at the downtown casino pedestrian mall.
In announcing Wednesday that the show will go on, Clark County Commissioner Michael Naft said: “If you’re sick, stay at home. If you’re indoors, wear a mask.”
Las Vegas regional health officials reported 2,201 new coronavirus cases—the most in one day since last Jan. 11. New cases and deaths in Las Vegas have been trending up.
SUSPECT IN FATAL HIT-AND-RUN CRASH
IS RELUCTANT TO FACE JUDGE
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.—A 27-year-old man accused in a hit-and-run crash that killed two children and hurt four others caused a disturbance during his first court appearance Wednesday, hours after sheriff’s deputies arrested him.
Sean Charles Greer was arrested late Tuesday after physical evidence led detectives to him following the Monday afternoon crash in Wilton Manors, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said.
During a court appearance Wednesday, deputies led Greer away after he apparently objected to attending the proceeding, news outlets reported. The court session was delayed for a minute as he was taken from the room.
Officials said Greer was driving a 2009 Honda Accord sedan Monday when he veered around a transit bus and hit a group of children on a sidewalk.
The judge ordered Greer held without bond for two probation violations. He was also ordered to appear before a judge on one of the violations Thursday morning.
According to prosecutors, Greer’s Florida drivers license has been suspended since 2016. He also has arrests, including for possession of cannabis, petty theft and driving with a suspended license, dating to 2013.
Andrea Fleming, 6, and Kylie Jones, 5, died at the scene. Draya Fleming, Laziyah Stokes, Johnathan Carter and Audre Fleming were taken to Broward Health Medical Center.
POPULAR DOG SHOW POSTPONED
NEW YORK—The Westminster Kennel Club’s annual dog show has become the latest event to be halted in New York as the number of coronavirus cases surges.
The club’s board of governors announced Wednesday it was postponing its 2022 event, scheduled for late January, to later in the year. A new date wasn’t given.
“The health and safety of all participants in the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show are paramount,” the group said in a statement. “We appreciate the community’s continued interest and support as we delay the show to a time when we can safely convene.”
The 144-year-old dog show attracts thousands of competitors from around the U.S. and is normally held in February, with semifinal and final rounds at Madison Square Garden. Last year, it was moved to June and held outdoors at the Lyndhurst estate in suburban Tarrytown, north of New York City. Spectators weren’t allowed, and human participants had to be vaccinated or newly tested.
SCHWARZENEGGER, SHRIVER are now legally DIVORCED
LOS ANGELES—Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver’s marriage is officially over more than 10 years after the award-winning journalist petitioned to end her then-25-year marriage to the action star and former California governor.
A Los Angeles judge finalized the divorce on Tuesday, court records show.
The pair had been married since 1986 when Shriver filed for divorce in 2011 after Schwarzenegger disclosed he had fathered a child with a member of their household staff years earlier.
The revelation set off a tabloid frenzy, but Schwarzenegger and Shriver handled their divorce quietly and without lobbing accusations in court or in public.
It’s not clear why the process took so long. There were virtually no public actions taken in the case between the initial flurry of filings in 2011 and a resumption of court moves in June.
Financial details of the settlement were kept confidential.
