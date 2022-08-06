National briefs

Search IS on FOR KILLER OF FOUR PEOPLE IN OHIO

DAYTON, Ohio—Four people were shot to death in an Ohio neighborhood, and a man considered armed and dangerous was being sought, authorities said.

Police in Montgomery County’s Butler Township said officers were called to the area shortly before noon Friday on a report of shots fired. Chief John Porter said four victims with gunshot wounds were found at “multiple crime scenes” and all were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said they were seeking 39-year-old Stephen Marlow, who was believed to have fled the area in a sport utility vehicle. They warned anyone seeing him or the vehicle to call 911 “and not approach him as he is still likely to be armed and dangerous.”Porter said police don’t believe there is any ongoing threat to the neighborhood but officers would remain in the area in case he returns. The names of the victims haven’t yet been released and Porter said it wasn’t immediately clear what led to the shooting.

RARE DEATH VALLEY FLASH FLOOD Stuns visitors

DEATH VALLEY NATIONAL PARK, Calif.—Hundreds of hotel guests trapped by flash flooding at Death Valley National Park were able to drive out after crews cleared a pathway through rocks and mud, but roads damaged by floodwaters or choked with debris were expected to remain closed into next week, officials said Saturday.

The National Park Service said Navy and California Highway Patrol helicopters have been conducting searches in remote areas for stranded vehicles, but had found none. However, it could take days to assess the damage—the park near near the California–Nevada state line has over 1,000 miles of roadway across 3.4 million acres.

No injuries were reported from the record-breaking rains Friday. The park weathered 1.46 inches of rain at the Furnace Creek area. That’s about 75% of what the area typically gets in a year.