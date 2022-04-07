National briefs

JURY DEciding FATES OF ALLEGED KIDNAPPERS STILL DELIBERATING

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.—A Michigan jury ended its fourth day of deliberations on Thursday without having reached verdicts in the trial of four men accused of scheming to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

The jury said it wants to look at evidence related to an explosive when it resumes work Friday. Jurors specifically want to look at pennies that, according to the government, were used during the demonstration of an explosive in September 2020.

U.S. District Judge Robert Jonker said the jurors can look at that exhibit and any others.

Adam Fox, Barry Croft Jr., Daniel Harris and Brandon Caserta are charged with a kidnapping conspiracy. Three of them also face charges of conspiracy to use a weapon of mass destruction, namely an explosive.

JUDGE DISMISSES LAWSUIT OVER SCOUTING WORDS

NEW YORK—A federal judge on Thursday tossed out a lawsuit in which the Girl Scouts claim that the Boy Scouts are creating marketplace confusion and damaging their recruitment efforts through their use of words such as “scouts” and “scouting.”

Manhattan Judge Alvin K. Hellerstein ruled that the Boy Scouts of America can describe their activities as “scouting” without referring to gender and that the matter does not need to be put to a jury.

Hellerstein said his written decision caps a “serious, contentious and expensive” litigation and necessitates dismissal of the lawsuit brought by the Girls Scouts of the United States of America.

The lawsuit was filed in late 2018, a year after the Boy Scouts said that boy scouting and cub scouting would be open to girls, leading the two organizations to compete for members after social trends and a rise in sports league participation drove down membership for decades.

ANTI-ABORTION BILL STYMIED IN NEBRASKA

Abortion rights proponents scored a surprising victory in Nebraska by derailing a bill that would have automatically outlawed abortion if the U.S. Supreme Court ever overturns its Roe v. Wade ruling that legalized the procedure throughout the country.

The bill’s supporters fell two votes short of the 33 they needed to end Wednesday’s filibuster and force a vote. The 31-15 vote left the proposal essentially dead for the rest of the year, even though a majority of lawmakers supported it. The vote largely fell along party lines in the ostensibly nonpartisan Legislature.

Meanwhile, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer sued Thursday to protect abortion rights, asking a Michigan court to recognize a right to abortion under the state constitution and to overturn a 176-year-old ban in the state that may take effect if Roe is vacated. Michigan is among eight states with an unenforced abortion ban that was enacted before the 1973 Roe decision legalized abortion nationwide.

POWER PLANT FIRE CAUSES BLACKOUT IN PUERTO RICO

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico—More than a million customers in Puerto Rico remained without electricity on Thursday after a fire at a main power plant caused the biggest blackout so far this year across the U.S. territory, forcing it to cancel classes and shutter government offices.

The blackout also left some 160,000 customers without water and snarled traffic across the island of 3.2 million people, where the roar of generators and smell of diesel filled the air. Those who could not afford generators and have medical conditions such as diabetes, which depends on refrigerated insulin, worried about how much longer they’d be without power.

Officials said at least three generation units were back online by Thursday, with crews working to restore more.

FUGITIVE WHO FAKED OWN DEATH IS CAPTURED

DES MOINES, Iowa—Federal marshals have arrested an Iowa man in Washington state who has been on the run for six years after allegedly faking his own death to avoid a trial on child pornography charges.

Jacob Greer, 28, was arrested Monday in Spanaway, Washington, U.S. Marshals for the Southern District of Iowa said in a news release.

Greer had been living in Des Moines in April 2016 when he was arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers on child pornography possession charges, federal officials said. He was released on bond after that arrest and ordered to wear a GPS tracking ankle monitor while under pretrial supervision.

About a month later, officials learned Greer’s ankle monitor had been removed, and a search turned up Greer’s vehicle with a suicide note inside. When no body was found, a federal arrest warrant was issued.

BUNDY GETS JAIL TIME IN IDAHO

BOISE, Idaho—Idaho gubernatorial candidate and antigovernment activist Ammon Bundy on Thursday received a $3,000 fine and 10 days in jail for contempt of court.

Judge Annie McDevitt ruled Bundy failed to perform 40 hours of community service following a 2020 trespassing conviction at the Idaho Statehouse. He was there with others protesting coronavirus pandemic legislation.

—The Associated Press