National briefs

WHITMER PLOTTER SAID HE WANTED ‘SUICIDE BY POLICE’

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.—A man who pleaded guilty in a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer testified Thursday that he joined the conspiracy hoping he would be killed in a shootout with police.

“I no longer wanted to live,” Kaleb Franks, 27, told jurors, minutes after settling into the witness chair in federal court in Grand Rapids, Michigan. “A large portion of my family had died. I was struggling financially. Just wasn’t happy.”

Franks and another man, Ty Garbin, pleaded guilty to the scheme and are testifying against four former allies who are on trial for conspiracy: Adam Fox, Barry Croft Jr., Daniel Harris and Brandon Caserta. Amongst the alleged extremists’ plans were to blow up a bridge to prevent pursuit by police.

Defense attorneys are trying to show the jury that there was no credible plot, just a lot of profane, violent talk aimed at Whitmer.

MICHIGAN orders all THERAPISTS and TRAINERS TO REPORT ABUSE

LANSING, Mich.—Physical and occupational therapists and athletic trainers will now be required to report suspected child abuse or neglect under a new Michigan law that follows the Larry Nassar sexual abuse scandal.

Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer this week signed the legislation, which comes more than four years after Nassar, a former sports doctor who treated athletes at Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics, was sentenced to a virtual life sentence for his conviction on child pornography charges and sexually abusing athletes.

During victim impact statements in 2018, several athletes testified that over the course of Nassar’s more than two decades of sexual abuse they had told adults what was happening, including coaches and athletic trainers, and it went unreported.

CHICAGOANS LINE UP FOR FREE FUEL, COURTEsY OF BUSINESSMAN

CHICAGO—Long lines of cars stretched for blocks near Chicago-area gas stations on Thursday, signaling that a businessman who has made repeated runs for local and national office was footing the bill for motorists to top off their tanks for a second time.

Willie Wilson was giving gas away to motorists who showed up at four dozen gas stations. Some drivers waited for more more than an hour to collect their $50 worth of gasoline.

Motorists could keep filling up for free until Wilson’s tab reached $1 million.

TEEN INVOLVED IN florida SHOOTOUT

GIVEN PROBATION

DELAND, Fla.—A 13-year-old Florida boy who fled a children’s home with a teenage girl and fired on deputies during a shootout last year has pleaded no contest to attempted murder.

The boy entered the plea Wednesday in juvenile court and was sentenced to a maximum-risk commitment program, where he will likely spend about three years. He will then be on conditional release, the juvenile equivalent of probation. The Associated Press is not naming him because he is a juvenile.

Volusia County Sheriff’s Deputy Don Maxwell, who hid behind a tree as he was fired upon, told the boy during the hearing that he forgives him.

“I challenge you to be better,” Maxwell said, according to The Daytona Beach News-Journal. “I want to see you one day be the person … the person that I know you can be.”

—The Associated Press