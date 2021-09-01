National briefs

five sailors missing in Navy helicopter crash

SAN DIEGO—A search and rescue operation continued Wednesday for five sailors missing after their helicopter crashed on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier Abraham Lincoln and fell into the sea about 60 nautical miles off the coast of San Diego, the Navy said in a statement.

One helicopter crew member was rescued from the water Tuesday and is in stable condition ashore, the Navy said. Five sailors aboard the Abraham Lincoln were also injured in the crash of the MH–60S helicopter. Two of them were also transported ashore for medical treatment.

The ship was conducting routine operations when the crash occurred around 4:30 p.m. Pacific time on Tuesday, the Navy said.

Further details about the circumstances of the crash were not available Wednesday, the Navy said.

OFFICERS, EMTs

INDICTED IN DEATH OF BLACK MAN

DENVER—Three suburban Denver police officers and two paramedics were indicted on manslaughter and other charges in the death of Elijah McClain, a Black man who was put in a chokehold and injected with a powerful sedative two years ago, Colorado’s attorney general said Wednesday.