National briefs

five sailors missing in Navy helicopter crash
SAN DIEGO—A search and rescue operation continued Wednesday for five sailors missing after their helicopter crashed on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier Abraham Lincoln and fell into the sea about 60 nautical miles off the coast of San Diego, the Navy said in a statement.
One helicopter crew member was rescued from the water Tuesday and is in stable condition ashore, the Navy said. Five sailors aboard the Abraham Lincoln were also injured in the crash of the MH–60S helicopter. Two of them were also transported ashore for medical treatment.
The ship was conducting routine operations when the crash occurred around 4:30 p.m. Pacific time on Tuesday, the Navy said.
Further details about the circumstances of the crash were not available Wednesday, the Navy said.
OFFICERS, EMTs
INDICTED IN DEATH OF BLACK MAN
DENVER—Three suburban Denver police officers and two paramedics were indicted on manslaughter and other charges in the death of Elijah McClain, a Black man who was put in a chokehold and injected with a powerful sedative two years ago, Colorado’s attorney general said Wednesday.
The 23-year-old’s death gained widespread attention during last year’s protests against racial injustice and police brutality following the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
Attorney General Phil Weiser said a grand jury indicted Officers Randy Roedema, Nathan Woodyard and Jason Rosenblatt and fire department paramedic Jeremy Cooper and fire Lt. Peter Cichuniec on charges of manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide.
The officers stopped McClain on Aug. 24, 2019, as he walked down the street in the city of Aurora after a 911 caller reported that he looked suspicious. The Aurora Police Department has been plagued by allegations of misconduct against people of color.
JUDGE HALTS BAN ON OKLAHOMA MASk MANDATE; EXEMPTIONS ARE OKOKLAHOMA CITY—An Oklahoma judge on Wednesday said she will temporarily block a state law banning public school mask mandates, but students or their parents can opt out of the requirement if they choose.
Judge Natalie Mai said she will issue a temporary injunction that will go into effect next week when she issues a written order detailing her ruling. Mai said she is blocking the law because it applies only to public, not private, schools and that schools adopting a mask mandate must provide an option for parents or students to opt out of the requirement.
The ruling drew praise from Gov. Kevin Stitt, who signed the law and opposes mask mandates without exemptions.
QUICK-THINKING STUDENTS STOP RUNAWAY BUS
The school bus carrying children home suddenly lurched off the rural roadway outside of St. James, Missouri, on Aug. 25. As it tore through a fence and into a field, seventh-grader Tandon Baker realized the driver had passed out.
The unassuming 12-year-old ran to the front of the bus, put his foot on the brake and put the gear into park. Meanwhile, 15-year-old high school sophomore Emilee Williams called 911 from her cellphone, then began comforting the uninjured but scared younger children.
Tandon and Emilee were honored Friday night before the high school football game. Missouri State Highway Patrol Col. Eric Olson presented proclamations from Gov. Mike Parson saluting the young heroes.
The bus driver was airlifted from the scene and died days later. Her name and cause of death have not been released.
—The San Diego Union
—The Associated Press