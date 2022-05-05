National briefs

WALGREENS SETTLES WITH state

On OPIOID SUIT

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.—The Walgreens pharmacy chain has reached a $683 million settlement with the state of Florida in a lawsuit accusing the company of improperly dispensing millions of painkillers that contributed to the opioid crisis, state officials said Thursday.

State Attorney General Ashley Moody said the deal was struck after four weeks of government evidence was presented at trial. Walgreens was the 12th and final defendant to settle with Florida, which will bring in more than $3 billion for the state to tackle opioid addiction and overdoses.

Walgreens, based in Deerfield, Illinois, said in a statement the company did not admit wrongdoing in the deal, during which $620 million will be paid to the state over 18 years and a one-time sum of $63 million for attorney fees. Of its Walgreens 9,000 stores in all 50 states, Walgreens operates 820 in Florida.

CREWS FORMING PERIMETER AROUND BLAZE

LAS VEGAS, N.M.—Firefighters in New Mexico took advantage of diminished winds Thursday to build more fire lines and clear combustible brush near homes close to the fringes of the largest wildfire burning in the U.S. They did so ahead of what is expected to be several consecutive days of intense hot, dry and extremely windy weather that could fan the blaze.

The fire has marched across 258 square miles of high alpine forest and grasslands at the southern tip of the Rocky Mountains, destroying dozens of homes and prompting evacuations for thousands of families, many of whom have called the Sangre de Cristo Mountains home since their Spanish ancestors first settled the region centuries ago.

President Joe Biden approved a disaster declaration that brings new financial resources to the areas devastated by fire since early April. The aid includes grants for temporary housing and low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses and other relief programs for people and businesses.

FILE SHOWS STATE ATTORNEY GOT CALLS FROM ARBERY KILLER

SAVANNAH, Ga.—One of the men convicted of murder in the street chase and fatal shooting of Ahmaud Arbery spoke with his former boss, the local district attorney, several times by phone in the days and weeks following the 2020 killing, according to a court document filed Thursday.

The document listed 16 calls between phone numbers for then-Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney Jackie Johnson and Greg McMichael starting Feb. 23, 2020, when McMichael left Johnson a voicemail about an hour after the shooting, and ending May 5, 2020, the day graphic cellphone video of Arbery’s killing leaked online.

McMichael was a retired investigator for her office who initiated the pursuit that ended in Arbery’s death.

A grand jury indicted Johnson last year on a felony charge of violating her oath of office as well as a misdemeanor count of hindering a police investigation. The state alleges Johnson used her position to protect McMichael and his son.

LAWSUIT AGAINST ACTOR BALDWIN IS DISMISSED

CASPER, Wyo.—A federal judge has dismissed a defamation lawsuit over online harassment filed against actor Alec Baldwin by the family of a Marine who was killed in Afghanistan, saying the Wyoming court did not have jurisdiction over the case.

An attorney for the family said the case would be refiled elsewhere, the Casper Star-Tribune reported Wednesday.

The sisters and widow of Lance Cpl. Rylee McCollum alleged Baldwin subjected them to online harassment after he posted and commented on a photo shared online by one of McCollum’s sisters, Roice McCollum, who had been in Washington during the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection.

Baldwin had donated $5,000 to the family after learning of the death of Rylee McCollum in a bombing at the airport in Kabul in August 2021, just weeks before his daughter was born. His tone to the McCollum family changed after he learned of Roice’s presence at President Donald Trump’s rally.

WOMAN ADMITS GUILT IN $2.7M TAX SCAM

NORFOLK—A Virginia wo-man has pleaded guilty to failing to pay the Internal Revenue Service $2.7 million in payroll taxes that she deducted from her employees’ paychecks, a federal prosecutor said.

Court documents show that from at least 2011 to 2019, Wendy Brockenbrough, 53, of Virginia Beach failed to pay over to the IRS payroll taxes from three companies she owned, said U.S. Attorney Jessica D. Aber in a news release. She also had to file an Employer’s Quarterly Federal Tax Return form, but didn’t do it for any of the businesses.

Also, court records indicate that Brockenbrough issued her employees weekly paystubs and annual Form W-2s showing the appropriate payroll taxes were being withheld from her employees’ paychecks. While she withheld the taxes, Brockenbrough failed to pay the IRS.

Instead, Brockenbrough purchased two boats worth nearly $1 million and a Jeep Wrangler for approximately $41,000, records said. She tried to hide her actions by lying to her accountants and saying she had made the payments. To support her claims, she forged IRS records and Quickbook entries showing the taxes had been paid.

Brockenbrough is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 8. She faces up to 15 years in prison.

—The Associated Press