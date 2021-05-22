National briefs

AUSTIN SALUTES GRADUATING WEST POINT CADETS
WEST POINT, N.Y.—U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told U.S. Military Academy cadets Saturday they were graduating during “exceptionally tough circumstances” but that West Point prepared them to face the extraordinary threats from pandemics to terrorism.
Austin spoke to about 1,000 cadets becoming U.S. Army second lieutenants in a ceremony held with pandemic precautions at West Point’s football stadium. Austin, a 1975 graduate of West Point, recalled his own years at the academy as he told graduates their West Point training will keep them on course.
West Point’s graduation ceremony returned to Michie Stadium a year after the pandemic prompted a change in venue.
SHOOTING KILLS TWO, HURTS EIGHT IN MINNEAPOLIS
MINNEAPOLIS—Two people were killed and eight more were wounded, one seriously, in a shooting in Minneapolis early Saturday, police said.
Police spokesperson John Elder said the gunfire stemmed from two men in a crowd who got into an argument near the Monarch nightclub, pulled out guns and started shooting, KMSP–TV reported.
No arrests were immediately announced.
FIRST TROPICAL STORM OF YEAR FORMS IN ATLANTIC
MIAMI—The first named Atlantic storm of the season is posing no threat to land and is expected to dissipate in a few days. The National Hurricane Center in Miami says Subtropical Storm Ana is drifting east over the Atlantic Ocean after bringing rain to Bermuda.
Ana was located about 175 miles northeast of Bermuda with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph, the hurricane center said. It was moving west at 3 mph.
CHENEY rival says he IMPREGNATed TEENAGER IN 1980SCHEYENNE, Wyo.—Wyoming state Sen. Anthony Bou-chard, a Republican trying to unseat U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney next year, revealed that he impregnated a 14-year-old girl when he was 18, describing the relationship as “like the Romeo and Juliet” story in a description that drew a rebuke from a sexual assault prevention group.
Bouchard vowed not to drop out of the race and blamed “dirty politics” for bringing the story to light.
Bouchard, 55, initially disclosed what he described as a typical teenage relationship in a Facebook Live video to supporters on Thursday. He later confirmed the girl’s age to the Casper Star-Tribune.
“It’s a story when I was young, two teenagers, girl gets pregnant,” he said in the video. “You’ve heard those stories before. She was a little younger than me, so it’s like the Romeo and Juliet story.”
Bouchard married the girl when she was 15 and he was 19, when both were living in Florida. They divorced three years later, he told the newspaper. She killed herself when she was 20, Bouchard said.
Online records list a woman with her name as being buried at a Jacksonville cemetery in 1990. The newspaper did not to identify the woman.
Virgin Galactic rocket ship touches space
SANTA FE, N.M.—Virgin Galactic on Saturday made its first rocket-powered flight from New Mexico to the fringe of space in a manned shuttle, as the company forges toward offering tourist flights to the edge of the Earth’s atmosphere.
Virgin Galactic announced the firing of VSS Unity’s rocket motor to hurtle the ship and two pilots toward space. A live feed by NASASpaceFlight.com showed the rocket ship accelerating upward, estimated a top altitude of at least 50 miles and confirmed a landing later via radar.
British billionaire and Virgin Galactic founder Sir Richard Branson confirmed in a Twitter post that the two pilots and a research payload belonging to NASA had reached space.
Virgin Galactic is aiming for commercial operations to begin next year following testing and a few months of downtime for maintenance and other upgrades. That testing will include a flight that will take Branson to the edge of space later this year.
—The Associated Press