National briefs

Bouchard married the girl when she was 15 and he was 19, when both were living in Florida. They divorced three years later, he told the newspaper. She killed herself when she was 20, Bouchard said.

Online records list a woman with her name as being buried at a Jacksonville cemetery in 1990. The newspaper did not to identify the woman.

Virgin Galactic rocket ship touches space

SANTA FE, N.M.—Virgin Galactic on Saturday made its first rocket-powered flight from New Mexico to the fringe of space in a manned shuttle, as the company forges toward offering tourist flights to the edge of the Earth’s atmosphere.

Virgin Galactic announced the firing of VSS Unity’s rocket motor to hurtle the ship and two pilots toward space. A live feed by NASASpaceFlight.com showed the rocket ship accelerating upward, estimated a top altitude of at least 50 miles and confirmed a landing later via radar.

British billionaire and Virgin Galactic founder Sir Richard Branson confirmed in a Twitter post that the two pilots and a research payload belonging to NASA had reached space.

Virgin Galactic is aiming for commercial operations to begin next year following testing and a few months of downtime for maintenance and other upgrades. That testing will include a flight that will take Branson to the edge of space later this year.

—The Associated Press