National briefs

BUFFALO SUSPECT INDICTED BY JURY for terrorism

BUFFALO, N.Y.—A grand jury on Wednesday charged the white 18-year-old accused of fatally shooting 10 Black people at a Buffalo supermarket with domestic terrorism motivated by hate and 10 counts of first-degree murder.

Payton Gendron, who has been in custody since the May 14 shooting, is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in Erie County Court.

The 25-count indictment also contains charges of murder and attempted murder as a hate crime and weapons possession.

Gendron had previously been charged with first-degree murder in the shooting, which also injured three people. He has pleaded not guilty. Prosecutors told a judge May 20 the grand jury had voted to indict Gendron but was continuing its investigation.

Federal authorities also are investigating the possibility of hate crime charges against Gendron, who apparently detailed his plans and his racist motivation in hundreds of pages of writings he posted online shortly before the shooting. The attack was livestreamed from a helmet-mounted camera.

PARASAILING ACCIDENT KILLS MOM, HURTS KIDS

PIGEON KEY, Fla/—A woman from Illinois was killed and two young children were injured when a sudden storm prompted a boat captain to cut loose their parasail, which then dragged them across the ocean and slammed them into a bridge in the Florida Keys, authorities said.

A boater saw them hit the water and rushed to rescue them, pulling the victims into his boat and taking them to waiting paramedics, the U.S. Coast Guard said in a news release sent Tuesday night.

The 33-year-old woman from Schaumburg, Illinois, had already died by the time they arrived at the nearby Sunset Grill Marina, authorities said. Her 10-year-old son and 9-year-old nephew were taken to hospitals.

The Coast Guard and the state’s wildlife agency are investigating.

CHILD TRAVELING

IN CAR KILLED

BY GUNMAN

FLORENCE, S.C.—An 8-year-old boy visiting South Carolina from New Hampshire was shot and killed by a man randomly firing a gun at passing cars from woods near his house, authorities said.

Quarius Naqua Dunham died Sunday, a day after he was struck in the neck by a bullet while riding on a rural road in Florence County, Coroner Keith von Lutcken said.

The boy’s father was also hit by a bullet in the leg and survived, the coroner said.

Charles Montgomery Allen, 40, was arrested in the woods and charged with murder, attempted murder and four counts of discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle, Florence County Sheriff T.J. Joye said.

“Just a senseless, senseless act,” Joye told WBTW-TV. Joye said Allen is being held without bond.

NEW SEX ABUSE CASE AGAINST COSBY BEGINS

SANTA MONICA, Calif.—Bill Cosby is again facing sex abuse allegations as attorneys on Wednesday gave opening statements in a civil trial that’s one of the last remaining legal claims against the comedian.

Lawyers for Judy Huth, 64, outlined the evidence they plan to show that Cosby forced her to perform a sex act at the Playboy Mansion in 1975 when she was 16 years old. The case will hinge on the testimony of Huth, bolstered by photos and other archival exhibits to place the incident in time.

Cosby’s attorneys, who say no sexual abuse happened, do not plan to have Cosby testify, nor will he be in the courtroom due to health issues. after the judge ruled that he could assert his Fifth Amendment privilege against self-incrimination. And he has no plans to leave his Pennsylvania home to attend the trial; his representatives say glaucoma has left him blind and made travel too difficult.

