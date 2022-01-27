National briefs

HUNT FOR VICTIMS IN BOAT SINKING COMES TO END
MIAMI BEACH, Fla.—The Coast Guard said Thursday that it had found four additional bodies in its search for dozens of migrants lost at sea off Florida but suspended its rescue operations at sunset.
Homeland Security Investigations officials said they were actively investigating the case as a human smuggling operation.
Authorities have found a total of five bodies, leaving 34 missing five days after the vessel capsized on the way to Florida from Bimini, a chain of islands in the Bahamas about 55 miles east of Miami.
Attorneys FOR TEEN IN MICHIGAN SHOOTINGS TO USE INSANITY DEFENSE
SOUTHFIELD, Mich.—A teenager charged with killing four students at a Michigan high school will pursue an insanity defense, his lawyers said in a notice filed Thursday.
The notice, listed in a summary of case filings available online, should lead to mental health exams of 15-year-old Ethan Crumbley, who is charged as an adult with murder and other crimes for the shooting, which also wounded six other students and a teacher. Experts will consider whether the teen understood the wrongfulness of his conduct on the day of the shooting.
Ethan Crumbley is currently being held in the Oakland County Jail.
ON STAND, DANIELS ACCUSES AVENATTI OF THEFT, DECEIT
NEW YORK—Stormy Daniels took her star turn on the witness stand Thursday at California lawyer Michael Avenatti’s trial, telling a jury Avenatti “stole from me and lied to me.”
Her testimony was a highly anticipated moment at the trial of a man who parlayed his representation of Daniels in her legal battles against then-President Donald Trump in 2018 into a high-profile role as a Trump adversary.
Prosecutors say he cheated Daniels of nearly $300,000 of her $800,000 publisher’s advance on her 2018 autobiography, “Full Disclosure.”
Avenatti has insisted he is innocent. A lawyer for Avenatti said at the trial’s start on Monday that Daniels owed him a portion of her book income for his work for her after she had only been charged $100 for his representation.
EXONERATED MAN SUES PHILLY POLICE
PHILADELPHIA—A Philadelphia man freed after 37 years in prison in a case tainted by perjured testimony accused the city of “outrageous police misconduct” in a lawsuit filed Thursday, the same day his 1984 murder case was dismissed.
Willie Stokes left prison earlier this month, after a federal judge found prosecutors never disclosed that they had charged his chief accuser with perjury after the trial. The witness has said he was offered sex and drugs at police headquarters to frame Stokes in an unsolved 1980 dice-game slaying.
“I’m not bitter. I’m just excited to move forward,” Stokes, 60, told The Associated Press after the brief morning court hearing, when prosecutors announced they would not seek to retry the case.
The trial witness who identified him as the killer at a preliminary hearing recanted at the murder trial, in what he later called a fit of conscience. Stokes was nonetheless convicted. Prosecutors then charged the witness, Franklin Lee, with perjury over his pretrial testimony, and Lee went to prison for it. Stokes never knew that until 2015.
PRIZE-WINNING BOOK IS BANNED BY SCHOOL DISTRICTATHENS, Tenn.—A Tennessee school district has voted to ban a Pulitzer Prize winning graphic novel about the Holocaust due to “inappropriate language” and an illustration of a nude woman, according to minutes from a board meeting.
The McMinn County School Board decided Jan. 10 to remove “Maus” from its curriculum, news outlets reported. The Tennessee school board emphasized in the minutes that they did not object to teaching about the Holocaust but some were concerned the work was not age-appropriate.
Art Spiegelman won the Pulitzer Prize in 1992 for the work that tells the story of his Jewish parents living in 1940s Poland and depicts him interviewing his father about his experiences as a Holocaust survivor.
In the graphic novel, Jews are drawn as mice and the Nazis are drawn as cats. The nude woman is drawn as a mouse.
