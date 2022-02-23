National briefs:

TRUCK CONVOY

BEGINS HAUL TO D.C.ADELANTO, Calif.—A small convoy of truckers demanding an end to coronavirus mandates began a cross-country drive from California to the Washington, D.C., area on Wednesday.

Several hundred people rallied in a parking lot in the cold, windswept Mojave Desert town of Adelanto before about two dozen trucks and a number of other vehicles hit the road. It wasn’t clear how many intended to go all the way.

“To the truck drivers around the world: Now is your time to stand up. Now is your time to usher in a renaissance time of freedom,” event organizer Brian Brase told the rally. “Do not bow down.”

Convoy vehicles carried signs with slogans such as “Legalize freedom” and “Let them breathe.”

It was one of several U.S. convoys organized online and modeled on the recent Canadian truckers’ protests that shut down U.S.-Canadian border crossings and besieged the streets of the capital, Ottawa, for weeks. The convoys all have different starting points, departure dates and routes.

NO VERDICT ON EX-COPS AFTER DELIBERATIONS

ST. PAUL, Minn.—A jury that appears to be all-white wrapped up its first day of deliberations Wednesday without a verdict in the federal trial of three fired Minneapolis police officers charged with violating George Floyd’s civil rights when he was pinned to the ground for 9½ minutes as fellow Officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee into his neck.

J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao are charged with depriving Floyd of his right to medical care. Kueng and Thao are also charged with failing to intervene to stop Chauvin during the May 25, 2020, killing that was captured on bystander video that triggered protests worldwide and a reexamination of racism and policing.

Jurors deliberated all day Wednesday without reaching an verdict and were exepected to resume their efforts on Thursday.

APPROACHING STORM IMPACTING Midwest AIRPORTS

DALLAS—Hundreds of flights were canceled Wed-nesday at Dallas–Fort Worth International Airport as parts of Oklahoma, Missouri and Arkansas braced for an ice storm making its way into the Southern Plains.

More than half an inch of ice could accumulate in parts of the Ozarks through Friday morning, the National Weather Service said.

Airlines had canceled more than 1,000 flights by Wednesday morning. More than half of them were at the Dallas–Fort Worth airport, where temperatures dipped below freezing and crews began treating runways overnight, according to airport spokesman Brian Brooks.

Meanwhile, heavy snow was expected in upstate New York and New England later this week, with more than 8 inches possible through Saturday morning.

FLORIDA MAN CONVICTED IN 2006 SLAYINGS OF 3 PROSTITUTES

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla.—A former criminal justice major and college cheerleader was convicted in the killings of three Florida women who were working prostitutes more than 15 years ago.

Jurors deliberated more than eight hours before returning the guilty verdict against Robert Hayes, who was linked by DNA evidence to the three victims after another killing in Palm Beach County, where he had been working as a chef until his arrest in 2019.

Hayes, 39, showed no reaction as the clerk read the jury’s verdict Tuesday evening, The Daytona Beach News-Journal reported. Prosecutors will seek the death penalty during the sentencing phase beginning next week.

Hayes graduated in 2006 from Bethune-Cookman University in Daytona Beach. The victims were found slain in the city his senior year.

TRIAL BEGINS FOR ONLY OFFICER CHARGED IN TAYLOR KILLING

LOUISVILLE, Ky.—Nearly two years after Breonna Taylor’s shooting death by police, the only Kentucky officer facing criminal charges in the botched raid went on trial Wednesday for shooting into Taylor’s neighbor’s apartment.

Brett Hankison, now a former officer, fired 10 shots near a side door during the raid, but none hit Taylor. Prosecutors say the bullets endangered Taylor’s neighbors—a couple and their child. Hankison is charged with three counts of wanton endangerment, a low-level felony punishable by up to five years in prison.

Taylor, a 26-year-old Black woman, worked as an emergency medical tech and was settling down for bed when Louisville officers with a narcotics warrant kicked in her door. They drew fire from Taylor’s boyfriend, who thought an intruder was breaking in. Two officers at the door returned fire, killing Taylor. Neither one was charged in her death, though one of the officers was struck by a bullet in the leg. The city of Louisville settled her family’s wrongful death lawsuit in Sept. 2020 for $12 million.

