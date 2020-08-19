National briefs

Reality TV show star charged in nephew’s killing
ST. LOUIS—The son of the owner of a St. Louis-area soul food restaurant that was the setting for the reality show “Welcome to Sweetie Pie’s” has been charged in a murder-for-hire plot that resulted in the death of his nephew four years ago.
James Timothy Norman, of Jackson, Mississippi, was arrested Tuesday in the March 14, 2016, fatal shooting of his nephew Andre Montgomery, who was gunned down near a park in St. Louis. Norman, the 41-year-old son of Sweetie Pie’s owner Robbie Montgomery, faces a federal charge in St. Louis of conspiring to use interstate commerce facilities in the commission of a murder-for-hire, resulting in death.
The U.S. Attorney’s office in St. Louis said in a news release that Norman conspired with a woman, Terica Ellis, of Memphis, Tennessee, in Montgomery’s killing. In 2014, when Montgomery was 18, prosecutors say Norman obtained a $450,000 life insurance policy on his nephew that listed Norman as the sole beneficiary.
fedex jet FORCED TO land quickly in Los Angeles
LOS ANGELES—A FedEx cargo jet made an emergency landing at Los Angeles International Airport before dawn Wednesday with sparks flying as the engine under its left wing appeared to drag along the runway.
One of the two crew members aboard was taken to a hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening leg injury, an L.A. Fire Department spokeswoman said.
The crew of FedEx Flight 1026, a Boeing 767, could not extend the left main landing gear before touching down around 4:50 a.m. after a flight from Newark Liberty International Airport, said Ian Gregor, a spokesman for the Federal Aviation Administration. The FAA said it will investigate the incident.
Hurricane center eyeing systems
ORLANDO, Fla.—The Atlantic is getting more crowded as three systems were observed moving west Wednesday toward the Caribbean.
First, an elongated area of pressure has a 90 percent chance of developing in the next two to five days, the National Hurricane Center said early Wednesday. The system, moving between 15 and 20 mph, is about 1,000 miles east of the Windward Islands.
Meteorologists expect significant development for the system and forecast it to be a tropical depression in the next two days. Storm models project the storm to pass through Florida next week.
Second, a tropical wave in the east Caribbean Sea is forecast to form into a tropical depression formation when it reaches the northwestern Caribbean Sea.
Lastly, the NHC is watching a “vigorous tropical wave” coming off the coast of Guinea on the African continent.
