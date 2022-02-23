National obituaries

PROCOL HARUM SINGER DIES

LONDON—Gary Brooker, the Procol Harum frontman who sang the 1960s’ hit, “A Whiter Shade of Pale,” has died Saturday following a battle with cancer. He was 76.

A statement posted on the band’s official website said: “With the deepest regret we must announce the death on February 19 2022 of Gary Brooker MBE, singer, pianist and composer of Procol Harum, and a brightly-shining, irreplaceable light in the music industry.”

The London-born Brooker was singer and keyboard player with the band, which had a huge hit with its first single, “A Whiter Shade of Pale.” With its Baroque-flavored organ solo and mysterious opening line—“We skipped the light fandango, turned cartwheels cross the floor”—the song became one of the signature tunes of the 1967 “Summer of Love.”

It topped the U.K. album chart for six weeks, was a top 10 hit in the United States and in 2018 was one of six singles inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

GRUNGE PIONEER LANEGAN DIES

Mark Lanegan, the singer whose raspy baritone and darkly poetic songwriting made Screaming Trees an essential part of the early Seattle grunge scene and brought him an acclaimed solo career, died Tuesday at age 57.

No cause was given. In a memoir released last year, Lanegan said a severe case of COVID-19 left him hospitalized in a coma. He also wrote he battled substance abuse.

Lanegan never saw major commercial success, but through seven full-length albums with Screaming Trees, 10 solo records, and collaborations with other grunge pioneers, he won a devoted fan base that included critics and his fellow musicians of several generations.

—The Associated Press