 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

National obituaries

  • 0
Obit Wolfgang Petersen

Petersen

petersen, ‘das boot’ director, dies at 81

NEW YORK—Wolfgang Petersen, the German filmmaker whose World War II submarine epic “Das Boot” propelled him into a blockbuster Hollywood career that included the films “In the Line of Fire” and “Air Force One” has died. He was 81.

Petersen died Friday at his home in Los Angeles after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

Petersen, born in Emden, Germany, made two features before his 1982 breakthrough, “Das Boot.” Then the most expensive movie in German film history, the 149-minute “Das Boot” (the original cut ran 210 minutes) chronicled the intense claustrophobia of life aboard a doomed German U-boat during the Battle of the Atlantic, with Jürgen Prochnow as the submarine’s commander. Heralded as an antiwar masterpiece, “Das Boot” was nominated for six Oscars, including for Petersen’s direction and novel adaptation.

People are also reading…

To Petersen, who grew up on the northern coast of Germany, the sea long held his fascination. He would return to it in the 2000 disaster film, “The Perfect Storm,” a true-life tale of a fishing boat lost at sea.

“Das Boot” launched Petersen as a filmmaker in Hollywood, where he became one of the top makers of action adventures of massive cataclysms that spanned hurricanes (2000’s “The Perfect Storm,” with George Clooney), war (2004’s “Troy,” with Brad Pitt), pandemic (the 1995 ebolavirus-inspired “Outbreak”) and other ocean-set disasters (2006’s “Poseidon,” about the capsizing of an ocean liner).

Petersen is survived by second wife Maria-Antoinette Borgel, a German script supervisor and assistant director whom he wed in 1978, son Daniel Petersen and two grandchildren.

—The Associated Press

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Respected West Virginia snake researcher dies from rattlesnake bite

Respected West Virginia snake researcher dies from rattlesnake bite

A respected snake researcher who’d been making significant discoveries about the species since childhood has died after being bitten by a timber rattler. William H. “Marty” Martin died Aug. 3 after being bitten by a captive snake on the property at his home in Harpers Ferry, West Virginia. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert