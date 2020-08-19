National obituaries

Cross, ‘Chariots of Fire’ star, dies
LOS ANGELES—Ben Cross, an actor who starred in the Academy Award-winning film “Chariots of Fire” and “Star Trek,” has died after a short illness in Vienna, Austria, his representative said. He was 72.
Cross starred in several movies and TV series. He gained fame with his performance as British Olympic runner Harold Abrahams in the 1981 film “Chariots of Fire,” which won the Oscar for best picture.
n other roles, Cross was the leading character in the TV miniseries “Solomon” in 1997. In the same year, he appeared as Captain Nemo in the CBS remake of “20,000 Leagues Under the Sea.”Cross was survived by his wife, two children and three grandchildren.
Welch, Pearl Harbor vet, dies
HARTFORD, Conn.—Floyd Welch, who was credited with saving the lives of fellow sailors during the attack on Pearl Harbor, has died in Connecticut. He was 99.
Welch was serving aboard the USS Maryland on Dec. 7, 1941, when the U.S. fleet at Pearl Harbor came under attack by Japanese aircraft.
Welch and others climbed onto the overturned USS Oklahoma, where they heard tapping coming from inside the ship. Using blueprints of the ship, he and other sailors cut into the inverted ship’s bottom steel plates and extracted 33 Oklahoma seamen.
