Nationals' draft picks could visit Fredericksburg soon

Asked to share some thoughts on the ongoing Major League Baseball Draft, Fredericksburg Nationals pitching coach Pat Rice seemed a bit confused at first.
“Oh, you mean Christmas?” Rice mused. “For us in player development, it’s Christmas.”
This year’s draft, down from its traditional 40 rounds but still a boon at 20 compared to an abridged five-round affair last summer, is sure to produce a bevy of future Fredericksburg Nationals.
Washington Nationals assistant general manager/player development Mark Scialabba told The Free Lance-Star that players who choose to sign will first head to the team’s complex in West Palm, Beach, Fla., for at least a couple of weeks prior to receiving their assignment.
“We’ll have them go through a period of activity where we ramp them up to playing at full speed and get them into some sort of game activity down there,” Scialabba said on Tuesday. “Then, players we feel are ready, we’ll move them to Fredericksburg and the rest will remain in Florida.”
It’s unlikely that any of the Nationals’ 2021 draftees will bypass Fredericksburg entirely, he added.
That delay is due in large part to the timing of this year’s draft, which falls in mid-July, several weeks after the conclusion of high school and college seasons. In years’ past, the draft was held in June, making for a more seamless transition for prospects. While all draft picks will need some time to acclimate, the lengthier layoff affects pitchers more than position players.
“I’ve had guys where, flat out the season ended and they didn’t pick up a ball,” Rice said. “We don’t even play catchup; we rebuild them like it’s spring training. You’ll get the gamut of guys who haven’t thrown for two months to guys who threw a week ago. You have to really, really pay attention to where they are physically.”
Also complicating teams’ plans is the elimination of short-season ball as a result of minor league contraction. Those teams, previously the lowest rung on the minor-league ladder, were often the first professional destination for a draftee--especially one straight out of high school.
“This is the first time we’ve gone through a process like this,” Scialabba said.
In Sunday’s first round, Washington drafted high school shortstop Brady House No. 11 overall. The Nationals, known for drafting pitchers highly in recent seasons, followed up that pick with another high school position player, outfielder Daylen Lyles. Through six rounds, Washington selected just two pitchers, Dustin Saenz and Michael Kirian, both southpaws.
Also notable was Washington’s selection of second baseman Darren Baker from the University of California-Berkeley in the 10th round. Yes, Baker, as in the son of former Nationals manager Dusty Baker.
“We accomplished what we set out to do,” Nationals VP of scouting operations Kris Kline told reporters on a Zoom call Monday night.
“We’ve always been kind of pitching-heavy. I think we filled some voids in our minor league system. I think our player development guys are going to be really happy with what we got and working with them.”
Rice said that he and FredNats manager Mario Lisson are far too immersed in the day-to-day business of player development to keep tabs on the draft while it unfolds. Besides, outside of a few well-known college players, the names don’t mean much yet.
They’ll meet the new prospects soon enough and set about unwrapping each player’s potential.
“You wait for all the presents to get under the tree, and then you open them all at once,” Rice said.
