PITCHERS
No. ; Name ; B/T ; Ht. ; Wt. ; Age
77 ; Cory Abbott ; R/R ; 6-1 ; 210 ; 27
60 ; Joan Adon ; R/R ; 6-2 ; 246 ; 24
64 ; Victor Arano ; R/R ; 6-2 ; 228 ; 28
54 ; Cade Cavalli ; R/R ; 6-4 ; 240 ; 24
46 ; Patrick Corbin ; L/L ; 6-4 ; 222 ; 32
56 ; Matt Cronin, ; L/L ; 6-2 ; 195 ; 25
58 ; Carl Edwards Jr. ; R/R ; 6-3 ; 170 ; 31
30 ; Paolo Espino; R/R ; 5-10 ; 211 ; 35
47 ; Jose Ferrer ; L/L ; 6-1 ; 215 ; 23
67 ; Kyle Finnegan ; R/R ; 6-2 ; 197 ; 31
1 ; MacKenzie Gore ; L/L ; 6-2 ; 197 ; 23
40 ; Josiah Gray ; R/R ; 6-1 ; 199 ; 25
73 ; Harvey Harvey ; R/R ; 6-2 ; 225 ; 28
74 ; Jake Irvin ; R/R ; 6-6 ; 225 ; 25
21 ; Tanner Rainey ; R/R ; 6-2 ; 244 ; 30
61 ; Erasmo Ramírez ; R/R ; 6-0 ; 217 ; 32
37 ; Stephen Strasburg ; R/R ; 6-5 ; 239 ; 34
71 ; Mason Thompson ; R/R ; 6-6 ; 236 ; 25
68 ; Thad Ward ; R/R ; 6-3 ; 192 ; 26
51 ; Jordan Weems ; L/R ; 6-3 ; 175 ; 25
32 ; Trevor Williams ; R/R ; 6-3 ; 235 ; 29
CATCHERS
No. ; Name ; B/T ; Ht. ; Wt. ; Age
15 ; Riley Adams ; R/R ; 6-4 ; 249; 26
43 ; Israel Pineda ; R/R ; ; 5-11 ; 188 ; 22
20 ; Keibert Ruiz ; S/R ; 6-0 ; 225 ; 24
INFIELDERS
No. ; Name ; B/T ; Ht. ; Wt. ; Age
5 ; C.J. Abrams ; L/R ; 6-2 ; 185 ; 22
39 ; Jake Alu ; L/R ; 5-10 ; 175 ; 25
9 ; Jeimer Candelario ; S/R ; 6-1 ; 216 ; 29
3 ; Jeter Downs ; R/R ; 5-11 ; 195 ; 24
2 ; Luis García ; L/R ; 6-2 ; 212 ; 22
8 ; Carter Kieboom ; R/R ; 6-2 ; 200 ; 25
22 ; Dominic Smith ; L/L ; 6-0 ; 239 ; 27
14 ; Ildemaro Vargas ; S/R ; 6-0 ; 180 ; 31
OUTFIELDERS
No. ; Name ; B/T ; Ht. ; Wt. ; Age
17 ; Alex Call ; R/R ; 5-11 ; 188 ; 28
70 ; Jeremy De La Rosa; L/L ; 5-11 ; 160 ; 21
23 ; Corey Dickerson ; L/R ; 6-1 ; 200 ; 33
36 ; Stone Garrett ; R/R ; 6-2 ; 195 ; 27
45 ; Joey Meneses ; R/R ; 6-3 ; 190 ; 30
16 ; Victor Robles, ; R/R ; 6-0 ; 195 ; 25
28 ; Lane Thomas ; R/R ; 6-0 ; 191 ; 27
x-15-day DL
y-60-day DL