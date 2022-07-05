Nature standalone

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
A gray tree frog, on the lookout for tasty insects, clings to a window of a home in Caroline County. At left, an eastern tailed blue butterfly rests on a fig tree. Both the frog—which can camouflage itself from gray to green or brown—and the butterfly, which has a distinctive thin tail, are common in the eastern United States, likely to be spotted in backyards across the region.

