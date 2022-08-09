A woodland box turtle that had narrowly escaped a lawn mower’s blades keeps out a watchful eye amid the tall grass of a yard in Caroline County. Box turtles can be found throughout Virginia, the Carolinas and surrounding states. When encountering a box turtle in the wild, experts recommend leaving it undisturbed unless it is in danger—such as on a road or in the path of a lawn mower. In those cases, people are advised to move the shelled reptile to a safe location in the direction it was heading.
NATURE >> Turtle takes a stroll through tall grasses
