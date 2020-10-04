NBA Finals:

A 13-point Heat lead in the early going? The Lakers had the lead back in less than five minutes.

A 14-point Heat lead after a 10–0 run to start the second half? The Lakers scored the next eight.

A 12-point Heat lead late in the third? It took the Lakers less than five minutes to put together a 20–6 run, taking the lead back at 91–89 with 8:55 left on a layup by Rajon Rondo.

But the rest of the way was all Miami, Butler simply unwilling to let his team go down 3–0. The only other time Miami was down 2–0 in a finals was 2006, when Dwyane Wade took over and led the Heat all the way back.

This time, it was Butler—another Marquette guy—in that role.

“I think we realized that we belong,” Butler said.

It was 22–9 Miami after eight minutes, with the Heat coming out desperate to make this a series and the Lakers looking nothing like a team on the cusp of a title—with nine turnovers in the same time span it took them to score nine points.