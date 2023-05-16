Grizzlies' Bane has toe surgery

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane had surgery Tuesday on his right big toe after initially breaking a bone during a game Nov. 11 against Minnesota.

The Grizzlies announced the procedure Tuesday on a broken medial sesamoid bone in the toe. The team says Bane is expected to be fully recovered before the start of the season.

The 30th overall pick in the 2020 draft ranks second in the NBA in 3-point shooting percentage since entering the league with a minimum of 400 3-pointers made. He set the franchise record with 228 made 3s last season.

Bane finished this season playing 58 games and was the second-leading scorer for Memphis. He averaged 21.5 points, five rebounds and 4.4 assists per game during the regular season and shot 40.8% from 3-point range.