MATCHUPS

EASTERN CONFERENCE

NO. 8 ATLANTA (41-41) AT NO. 7 MIAMI (44-38)

Tuesday, 7:30 p.m., TNT

Season series: Miami, 3-1

Previous play-in appearances: Hawks went 2-0 to become No. 8 seed in 2022; Heat are in play-in for first time.

At stake: Winner plays Boston in Game 1 on Saturday; loser plays elimination game Friday.

Outlook: All four games ended up relatively close (Heat by 8, Hawks by 8, Heat by 8, Heat by 2). ... Miami’s Jimmy Butler averaged 25 points and Bam Adebayo averaged 24.5 in the season series. ... Trae Young averaged 19.8 points for the Hawks against the Heat, but was held to 36% shooting and 21% from 3-point range. ... Hawks aiming to become first team in the play-in era to win three games after going 2-0 last year.

X-factor: Miami’s Caleb Martin shot 64% against the Hawks, averaging 15.8 points and going 8-for-11 on 3-pointers.

NO. 10 CHICAGO (40-42) AT NO. 9 TORONTO (41-41)

Wednesday, 7 p.m., ESPN

Season series: Toronto, 2-1

Previous play-in appearances: Both teams are in play-in for first time.

At stake: Winner plays elimination game Friday; loser is eliminated.

Outlook: Home teams went 3-0 in the season series. ... Zach LaVine averaged 23.5 points vs. the Raptors this season, while Fred VanVleet averaged 20 points vs. the Bulls. ... Toronto never led by more than 10 points in any of the three games vs. Chicago this season.

X-factor: Chicago’s DeMar DeRozan has played at Toronto seven times since leaving the Raptors, so he’s dealt with the emotions before — though never in an elimination game in his former home building.

WESTERN CONFERENCE

NO. 8 MINNESOTA (42-40) AT NO. 7 L.A. LAKERS (43-39)

Tuesday, 10 p.m., TNT

Season series: Minnesota, 2-1

Previous play-in appearances: Timberwolves went 1-0 to become No. 7 seed in 2022; Lakers went 1-0 to become No. 7 seed in 2021.

At stake: Winner plays Memphis in Game 1 on Sunday; loser plays elimination game Friday.

Outlook: Anthony Davis played against Minnesota twice, scored exactly 38 points in both of those games — the Lakers winning one of them, the Wolves winning the other. ... LeBron James averaged 23 points in two games against Minnesota, shooting only 39.5%. ... Anthony Edwards had 29 points in Minnesota’s win over the Lakers in October, then was held to a combined 30 points in two March meetings between the clubs.

X-factor: The dustup involving Rudy Gobert and Kyle Anderson on Sunday will either empower the Timberwolves — or fracture them. Gobert has been suspended for Tuesday's game by the Wolves.

NO. 10 OKLAHOMA CITY (40-42) AT NO. 9 NEW ORLEANS (42-40)

Wednesday, 9:30 p.m., ESPN

Season series: New Orleans, 3-1

Previous play-in appearances: Pelicans went 2-0 to become No. 8 seed in 2022; Thunder are in play-in for first time.

At stake: Winner plays elimination game Friday; loser is eliminated.

Outlook: New Orleans’ three wins over the Thunder were by three, three and four points — but the Pelicans held leads of 21, 20 and 13 points in those games. ... New Orleans’ Brandon Ingram played in just one of the four games, scoring 34 points in that outing. ... Shai Gilgeous-Alexander averaged 33.5 points against the Pelicans this season, with high games of 44 and 35.

X-factor: Thunder have nothing to lose except lottery odds. Pelicans were in this exact spot last year and know what it takes.