NBA: Wizards now have six players who tested positive for COVID-19

After that period, players will need to time to get back in game shape before returning to action, making it difficult to know when the Wizards will be able to play again, much less back at full strength.

The Wizards already had two games postponed this week, and the NBA on Friday delayed Washington’s games against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday and Monday at Capital One Arena.

The league has postponed 13 games—less than four weeks into the season—and the Wizards have missed the most of any team.

The next game on the schedule, a bout against the Hornets in Charlotte on Wednesday, is in serious doubt given the team doesn’t even have enough players to practice.

Point guard Russell Westbrook is still out with a left quadriceps injury, and starting center Thomas Bryant is out for the season after partially tearing his ACL on Saturday.

The team is hopeful that if there are no further positive tests Saturday, it will be able to bring in healthy players for individual workouts.