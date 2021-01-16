NBA: Wizards now have six players who tested positive for COVID-19

WASHINGTON—The coronavirus outbreak that began Tuesday with two players entering the NBA’s health and safety protocols bloomed into six positive tests by Friday evening for the Washington Wizards, effectively placing their season on pause.
The Wizards have nine of their 17 players in the league’s coronavirus protocols, guidelines that account not just for players with positive tests but those wrapped up in contact tracing, with inconclusive test results or in a number of other scenarios.
Six are the most positive tests any team has had this season, topping the Dallas Mavericks’ four this week. Illustrating how dire the situation is for Washington, when General Manager Tommy Sheppard was asked on a virtual news conference Friday whether he was worried the outbreak would continue to grow, he half-joked the team was running out of players to test positive.
“I guess that’s one way of looking at it,” Sheppard said, conducting the news conference alongside Coach Scott Brooks. “As we know, you can get it again, so that doesn’t really give us much comfort.”
Washington has not released the names of players who tested positive, citing privacy laws, though Sheppard said four of the team’s cases are asymptomatic. No staff members have tested positive.
All those who test positive must quarantine for 10 to 14 days.
After that period, players will need to time to get back in game shape before returning to action, making it difficult to know when the Wizards will be able to play again, much less back at full strength.
The Wizards already had two games postponed this week, and the NBA on Friday delayed Washington’s games against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday and Monday at Capital One Arena.
The league has postponed 13 games—less than four weeks into the season—and the Wizards have missed the most of any team.
The next game on the schedule, a bout against the Hornets in Charlotte on Wednesday, is in serious doubt given the team doesn’t even have enough players to practice.
Point guard Russell Westbrook is still out with a left quadriceps injury, and starting center Thomas Bryant is out for the season after partially tearing his ACL on Saturday.
The team is hopeful that if there are no further positive tests Saturday, it will be able to bring in healthy players for individual workouts.
“We’re hoping if there’s no positive test tomorrow that we can get guys back in the gym one-on-zero, kind of similar to where we were preparing to go to the bubble as we continue to test,” Sheppard said. “Right now, everyone is testing twice a day. We’re following the very strict protocols the NBA have going on right now, and certainly our hope is to start getting at least some semblance of activity tomorrow in the building, but none of that’s guaranteed.”
In the meantime, healthy players have been operating this week much as they did during the league’s pause in March—participating in Zoom workouts and ballhandling drills while separated from the rest of the team.
The Wizards canceled practice Tuesday after center Moe Wagner and forward Rui Hachimura entered the league’s coronavirus protocols that morning. Players and coaches have not gathered since.