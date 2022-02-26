NEW NET SIMMONS HAS BACK ISSUES

MILWAUKEE—Ben Simmons is dealing with back soreness as the Brooklyn Nets’ new acquisition prepares to make his 2021-22 debut.

Nets coach Steve Nash confirmed before Saturday’s game with the Milwaukee Bucks that the three-time All-Star has encountered “just a little soreness in his back.”

“It’s not like an injury,” Nash said. “It’s just kind of like as he’s returning to play, his back’s flared up a little. It’s not like a long-term thing.”

The Nets acquired the 6-foot-10 guard/forward along with Seth Curry, Andre Drummond and two future first-round picks in a Feb. 10 trade that sent James Harden and Paul Millsap to the Philadelphia 76ers.

Simmons, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2016 draft, hasn’t played since the 76ers fell to the Atlanta Hawks in last season’s Eastern Conference semifinals.

KNICKS’ GRIMES OUT TWO WEEKS WITH KNEE WOES

NEW YORK—Knicks rookie Quentin Grimes will miss at least two weeks with a right knee injury.

Grimes was hurt Friday night in a 115-100 loss to Miami after it appeared he banged knees with another player along the baseline. The Knicks said the injury was a subluxation of his right patella.

The Knicks said Saturday that the guard would be re-evaluated in two weeks.

The first-round pick has averaged 6.3 points in 40 games, including six starts. He likely would have been in line to have his playing time increased late in the season.

—The Associated Press