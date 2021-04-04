NCAA Men's National Championship: Preview of Baylor-Gonzaga final on Monday night

The Bears rolled over Houston 78–59 and, suddenly, they look every bit as unbeatable as the unbeaten Bulldogs (31–0). No team has come closer than nine points of Baylor over the three weeks in Indianapolis.

GAMES LOST

This matchup has been a long time in the making.

Had the COVID-19 pandemic not washed out the 2020 postseason, both these teams would have been No. 1 seeds in last season’s NCAA Tournament.

They were supposed to play this season, too. The meeting was set for Dec. 5 in Indianapolis—a Final Four preview in the Final Four city, many predicted—but the game got scratched when a Zags player and a staffer tested positive.

The coaches worked hard to try to reschedule. But there was no room on the calendar. Instead, they meet for the title.

This marks the first time since 2005 that the top two teams on the overall seeding list have faced in the final. Gonzaga has spent the entire season at No. 1 in the AP poll. Baylor spent 15 of 17 weeks at No. 2 and finished at No. 3 (behind Illinois).

MO’S MOMENT

Nobody will ever forget Adam Morrison’s tears against UCLA. Now, nobody will forget his “Yeessssss.”