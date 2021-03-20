NCAA Men's Tournament: Fourth-seeded Virginia gets ousted in first round by Ohio

Junior guard Trey Murphy III added 12 for the Cavaliers.

Bennett built his Virginia basketball program on defense, believing—as his father did before him—that strong play on that end of the floor can carry a team through a plethora of other issues.

In the first half, it carried the Cavaliers to the lead, helping Virginia seemingly overcome the COVID-related absence of sophomore forward Justin McKoy, foul trouble for senior forward Jay Huff and the lack of practice time.

Virginia, which has led the nation in scoring defense each of the past four seasons but came into Saturday ranked sixth in the country, held Ohio to just 27 percent shooting from the floor and forced five turnovers before the break.

If Virginia was worried about its shooting stroke coming off a week-long COVID pause, it didn’t show in its first half shot selection. It took 15 of its first 24 shots from beyond the 3-point arc, making five of those and taking a 24–19 lead with 3:57 to play in the half.

In all, the Cavaliers shot 35.7 percent from the floor in the first half and finished 5 of 17 from 3-point range.