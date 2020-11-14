New COVID-19 testing site opens in Culpeper

For those not experiencing symptoms, but who live in the district and want to get tested, Martin said the cost is $75.

In some cases a person’s personal medical insurance or Medicare may cover all or part of that cost, she added.

“If you don’t live in the district it’s $200,” she said.

April Achter, population health coordinator for the local health district, said in an interview Saturday that so far, the new Culpeper testing site has seen light to moderate use since opening Monday.

“I’m sure it will be busier as word gets out that it’s there,” she said.

More tests for COVID-19 are available in Virginia than ever before, as part of a push announced by Gov. Ralph Northam this week. As many as 22,000 people a day have been tested in the commonwealth in recent weeks, he said.

The PCR test, in which the nasal cavity is swabbed for genetic material and tested for infection is the most reliable test, Achter said. Results for PCR tests take two to three days.

The antigen test—the type offered at the new Culpeper site—is only about 80 percent reliable.