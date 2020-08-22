New radiologists join local practice

radiologists join local practice
Radiologic Associates of Fredericksburg has added three new radiologists: Paul Mathew, Jacqueline Alvarez and Alex Skidmore.
All three doctors are board-eligible in diagnostic radiology.
Mathew completed his fellowship at the University of Virginia Health System. He will serve patients at Medical Imaging of Fredericksburg and hospital locations.
Alvarez completed her fellowship at the Moffitt Cancer Center. She will continue her work at the Imaging Center for Women.
Skidmore completed his fellowship at the University of North Carolina Health System. He is an interventional radiologist who will be serving patients at Medical Imaging of Fredericksburg, Virginia Interventional & Vascular Associates, and hospital locations.
—Cathy Dyson
