Caroline County native Gordon Wayne last week completed his second hundred-plus-mile walk to raise money for and awareness of the country’s homeless population.

Wayne walked 569 miles on foot from Caroline to Athens, Georgia, home of the University of Georgia, where he will start law school next week. He left home on July 11 and arrived on July 31, walking a total of 1.2 million steps and an average of 27 miles per day.

Wayne experienced homelessness himself following graduation from Caroline High School. He lived out of his car while he attended Germanna Community College, completed his associate’s degree and then received a full scholarship to Boston College.

In 2020, his walk from Caroline to Boston raised more than $100,000 for the National Alliance to End Homelessness. This year, he was accepted on a full scholarship to the University of Georgia’s law school and decided to again travel there on foot to raise awareness of the cause.

He walked overnight to avoid as much of the summertime heat as possible and documented his journey daily on the Alliance’s YouTube page. His campaign has so far raised just over $12,000.

Wayne said the most difficult day of the recent journey was a 38-mile stretch from Keysville to South Boston, Virginia. He hadn’t eaten enough before setting out and didn’t wrap up his feet properly, leaving him with a painful blister that popped halfway through the day.

“I was limping. I had a lot of negative thoughts running though my mind that day,” Wayne said. “If it had been just me on that day, there’s no doubt in my mind I would have quit. But I could could feel people believing in me and encouraging me to be the best version of myself, which is all I could ever dream of being.”

At other times, the kindness of strangers — such as the man in Danville, Virginia, who drove past and then returned to bring him snacks and Gatorade and the couple in a South Carolina gas station who each gave him $50 — inspired him to keep going.

Wayne said he is excited to begin his law school classes, which he hopes will give him the background to work on policy to effectively end homelessness.

He hopes that he’s been able to encourage others to see the homeless population around them with love.

“I know that I will never end homelessness by myself. It’s going to take all of us to unite and come together to love our homeless family,” Wayne said.

Readers can contribute to Wayne’s fundraiser for the Alliance to End Homelessness at gofundme.com/f/UPLIFT-beautiful-souls-escaping-homelessness.