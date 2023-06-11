April

Hailey Lanning, the daughter of Brian and Janice Lanning, was a senior at Chancellor High School. Hailey played softball and basketball; she was named to the basketball first team all-district and first team all-region. Hailey was a member of National Honor Society, chorus and band. Hailey volunteered with the Jared Box Project, school dressing days, making fleece blankets for Safe Harbor, as a youth camp leader and as youth group president. Hailey will attend Brigham Young University.

Sophia Anna Pineda, the daughter of Andre and Carol Pineda, was a senior at James Monroe High School. Sophia was a member of JAYEM Pals. Sophia interned with Gabriel Pons on the creation of murals at Hugh Mercer and Lafayette elementaryarea schools and Germanna Community College. Sophia participated in the Johnny Johnson Teen Art Show and Central Rappahannock Regional Library Teen Art Contest. She contributed art to Artists 4 ERA. Sophia was profiled by Newy Morning Rush TV Show, CBS News Richmond, ABC News DC, The Free Lance–Star and Fredericksburg Today. Sophia started a business, Sophiola, and opened a studio and display space at Canal Quarter Arts. A selection of her prints are on display at Children’s National Medical Center and Cary Street partners in Fredericksburg and Richmond. Retailers in six states sell Sophia’s art: Kinman’s, Virginia; One for All, New York; Northeast ARC, Massachusetts; Linda’s Creative Gifts, New Jersey; Joy House, Colorado; and Alex and Ally Foundation Hope Gallery, Indiana. Sophia is a member of high school youth group at The Presbyterian Church of Fredericksburg. She attends Fredericksburg Academy of Ballet, and she studies Chinese watercolor painting with Hsi Mei Yates.

Colin Leahy, the son of Kevin and Donna Leahy, was a senior at Massaponax High School. He loves learning history, and AP U.S. History was his favorite class. Colin plans to attend Virginia Commonwealth University. He hopes to work with the park service or the American Battlefield Trust.

Jaziel Torres was a senior at Mountain View High School. Jaziel was a member of the baseball program and plans to continue his athletic career at Richard Bland College of William and Mary.

Charlie Robinson, the child of Jennifer Robinson O’Brien and Ed Robinson, was a senior at North Stafford High School. Charlie was active in theater and choir and was selected for All-Virginia Honor Choir. A member of National Honor Society, Charlie helped found and was president of Science National Honor Society. Charlie is active in his church, assisting in the nursery there, and was awarded a church scholarship for his contributions. Charlie completed the STAT Biomedical Program and plans to attend Virginia Tech, where he will major in animal and poultry sciences with a concentration in pre-veterinary medicine.

Skylar Paige Duffy, the daughter of Jodi and Brad Duffy, was a senior at Stafford High School. Skylar served as secretary and president of Spanish Club and treasurer of Tribe Chiefs. She was a member of National Honor Society, National English Honor Society, Mu Alpha Theta and Key Club. Skylar played varsity field hockey, serving as captain her senior year, varsity indoor and outdoor track and varsity tennis. She earned the Summa Cum Laude award all four years and was selected as a Virginia Girls State delegate. Skylar volunteers with Christ Lutheran Church youth group. Skylar committed to play Division I field hockey at American University.

May

Natalie Olson, the daughter of Desa Stone and Patricia DeAvies, was a senior at Chancellor High School. Natalie was a member of the volleyball team, National Honor Society, the crochet club and SCA. She was senior class historian and head editor of the yearbook. Natalie was named to the honor roll all four years. Natalie volunteered through Massad YMCA. Natalie will attend Old Dominion University to major in exercise science and pursue a master’s degree in athletic training.

Acacia Enriques, the daughter of Craig and Jacque Enriques, was a senior at Fredericksburg Christian School. Acacia played varsity volleyball, where she served as captain and earned numerous awards, including being named second team all-conference. She also participated on the clay target team for two years. Acacia was a member of National Honor Society and earned High Effort and High Academic Achievement awards in various subjects. Acacia was a member of Interact Club, which she served as president, Culture Club and student council. She served as secretary of the senior class and was a student ambassador. She was chosen by teachers to receive Christian character awards for the last three years and was awarded the Superintendent’s Leadership Award this year. Acacia plans to attend Auburn University and major in hospitality management.

Karen Priscilla Mensah Sarbah, the daughter of Hilda Mensah Sarbah, was a senior at James Monroe High School. Karen was a member of Key Club, French Club and Ceili Leahy Day of Service planning committee. She was a co-leader at Downtown Greens Project. Karen was a Monroe Scholar. She was named to Principal’s Honor Roll and nominated for Presidential Scholarship. Karen volunteered with Ceili Leahy Day of Service, planting trees with Tree Fredericksburg, working in the Healing Garden at Harbor House, at Trees of Hope in support of Loisann’s Hope House and at MLK Day of Service at Old Mill Park. Karen will attend the College of William and Mary.

Emani Morris, the daughter of Ebony and Doug Morris, was a senior at Massaponax High School. Emani earned multiple awards for academics, GPA and clubs. Emani will attend Germanna Community College to earn an associate of science degree in business administration then transfer to Norfolk State University to earn a bachelor’s degree. Emani hopes to become a sport medicine physician and own a business in photography.

Amelia Thibodeau was a senior at Mountain View High School. Amelia was a full IB student. She will attend Virginia Tech with a marketing management major.

Sophia P. Robbins was a senior at Stafford High School. Sophia served as president of National English Honor Society and captain of the Science Olympiad team. She was a member of the Humanitarian Aid Club and the varsity and competition cheer teams. Sophia earned an academic varsity honors letter. Sophia is a cadet technical sergeant in Civil Air Patrol, Fredericksburg Squadron, and a Cadet Advisory Council representative, Civil Air Patrol, Virginia Wing Group 4. She has been a Hollywood Church Youth Group teen leader, a counselor at Jeremiah’s Project Summer Camp, a member of the first aid team at Virginia Civil Air Patrol Summer Encampment, and a girl’s coach and mentor for Velocity BMX Race Team. Sophia has been named Civil Air Patrol, Fredericksburg Squadron, Cadet of the Month. Through Virginia Civil Air Patrol, she has received the GAF Henry H. “Hap” Arnold Achievement Ribbon, Maj. Gen. John F. Curry Achievement Ribbon, Encampment Ribbons, Mary Feik Achievement Ribbon, Wright Brothers Milestone Award and Eddie Rickenbacker Achievement Ribbon. Sophia received the Echo Flight, 2021 Virginia Civil Air Patrol Summer Encampment Best Teamwork, Motivation and Leadership Award, and she was named USCGA AIM Session 3 AIMSTER of the Week.