Two brothers were arrested Saturday following an incident in which a man was carjacked at gunpoint in Spotsylvania a short time before the suspects crashed on Interstate 95 in Stafford.

Larique E. Leach, 18, of Maryland, and Larry Leach, 22, of Washington, are both charged with multiple offenses, including armed robbery, felony eluding, child abuse and multiple firearms offenses.

Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Maj. Troy Skebo said a man contacted police at 3:22 p.m. to report that he had been robbed at gunpoint by two males in the 1100 block of Salem Station Boulevard.

The suspects left with his 2007 Honda sedan and his wallet. Deputy M. Satterwhite spotted the Honda in the area of Battlefield Middle School on Leavells Road and attempted to stop it.

The Honda traveled on Salem Church Road to State Route 3 with deputies in pursuit, Skebo said. It then got onto Interstate 95 and headed north.

Stafford deputies were waiting as the Honda came into their county and set up a maneuver known as a rolling roadblock. The driver, identified by police as the younger brother, crashed the Honda against a guardrail about a mile north of the Garrisonville exit while trying to avoid the maneuver. Both suspects were taken into custody without further incident; no one was seriously injured.

Skebo said an 18-month-old child was found in the back seat of the vehicle, along with two loaded firearms. One of the guns had been reported stolen in Clayton County, Ga.

The child was placed with Child Protective Services and later turned over to a family member, police said.

Court records show that Larique Leach was arrested on similar charges last year in Maryland. That case eventually resulted in a misdemeanor conviction.