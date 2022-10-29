August and September Students of the Month

August

Elder Ismalej Enriquez is a senior at Courtland High School. Elder came to the U.S. in recent years and has worked diligently toward grasping English, accelerating through his courses in a very short amount of time. While working toward completion of his high school diploma, he also works in the community to support his family. Elder is a role model to his peers and joy to be around.

Grace Burner, the daughter of Al and Rachel Burner, is a senior at Massaponax High School. She has received the 4.0 and above GPA award, AP Scholar award, and achieved first-team Free Lance–Star All-Area for tennis. Grace is most proud of her acceptance into Summer Residential Governor’s School for Humanities and her role as SCA president this school year. Grace plans to major in kinesiology and pursue a career as a physical therapist.

Paris Stafford, the daughter of Lisa Palmer Stafford and Bobby Stafford, is a senior at Stafford High School. Paris has served as editor-in-chief of the yearbook, editor of Key Club, Division 2F lieutenant governor of Key Club, Girls State delegate and member of Young Life. She has also been a member of the varsity field hockey team. She has received Academic Excellence awards and the Distinguished Leadership Award; she has received College Board National Recognition. Paris will attend a four-year college to study economics and play field hockey.

September

Kenneth Parker, the son of Tiffany Parker, is a senior at Chancellor High School. Kenneth has served as vice president and co-founder of Club Affinity and captain of the varsity football team. He will attend Virginia Commonwealth University to pursue a bachelor’s degree in computer science.

Jackson McDonald, the son of James and Sydney McDonald, is a senior at Colonial Forge High School. Jackson has been a member of the varsity cross-country, varsity indoor track and varsity outdoor track teams, and marching band, where he serves as woodwind captain. He is a Boy Scout in Troop 1717 with the rank of Life Scout and is working toward Eagle rank. He is a member of National Honor Society and Commonwealth Governor’s School. Jackson will attend the U.S. Naval Academy or Virginia Military Institute and be commissioned as a Marine officer.

Nicholas Bartram, the son of Kevin and Connie Bartram, is a senior at Courtland High School. Nicholas is president of National German Honor Society, vice president of National Honor Society, and a member of both National Science Honor Society and National Math Honor Society. He is an editor for the Courtland News, director of the rocketry and aeronautics program, and a member of German Club, Film Club, Environmental Club and GSA. He is an AP Scholar and was named German Student of the Year twice. He has earned the Eagle Scout rank and attended Virginia Boys State. He was awarded the President’s Volunteer Service Award and received the Virginia Pathways Flight Academy Scholarship. Nicholas will attend a four-year university to pursue his passion for international security and diplomacy and become a pilot for the military.

Rachel Heth, the daughter of Jennifer Heth, is a senior at Fredericksburg Christian High School. Rachel has served as president of her class for the past four years. She is a member of National Honor Society and is a National Merit Semifinalist. She is a member of Interact club and STEM club. She plays in the school’s orchestra and has been selected for the North Central Virginia regional orchestra for three years. She has been a member of swim team and served as team captain. Rachel will attend a four-year university to study aerospace engineering.

Jacob Donald Wigglesworth Jr., the son of Donald Wigglesworth, is a senior at James Monroe High School. Jacob is a member of National Honor Society, Scholastic Bowl and Latin Club. In SCA he has served as junior class president and as executive board vice president; he has served as DECA vice president of career and development. Jacob is a James Monroe Ambassador and James Farmer Scholar. He is also a member of the varsity football, tennis, indoor and outdoor track teams. Jacob will attend James Madison University and major in business/managerial economics or University of Richmond and major in econometrics and quantitative economics.

Avery Rau, the daughter of Chuck and Sarah Rau, is a senior at Massaponax High School. Avery has received the 4.0 and higher GPA award, AP Biology and AP Environmental awards, and is an AP scholar with distinction. She has served as Region 3 Representative for VSCA and class president. After graduation, Avery hopes to study biochemistry and pursue a career in medicine.

William Hudson is a senior at Mountain View High School. He is a member of the boys varsity tennis team. After graduation, William plans to major in computer engineering.

Karl Patrick Wayne Rice, the son of Barbara and Caryll Rice, is a senior at North Stafford High School. Karl is a four-year varsity swimmer and member of National Honor Society, FCCLA and Environmental Club. Karl was most notably recognized for his leadership, positivity and resilience as the featured speaker in the REN Talks program at Josten’s Global Leadership Conference in Florida this past summer. Karl has been a committed volunteer at Stafford Junction for approximately six years and enjoys volunteering his time at school and church, as well. Karl hopes to attend Virginia Tech and is considering a career in the medical field or possibly architecture.

Keegan Kennedy, the son of Allison Kennedy and Robert Kennedy, is a senior at Riverbend High School. Keegan is a band captain for marching band, and he serves as shot put captain during winter and spring track. He is a member of National Honor Society and Tri-M Music Honor Society. He has performed more than 150 hours of community service in the past two years. Keegan will attend Liberty University to earn a bachelors degree in aviation and pursue a career as a fighter pilot in the Air Force.

Sydney Hagen, the daughter of Carol Hagen and Clifford Hagen, is a senior at Stafford High School. Sydney has worked on the school newspaper, serving as design editor, associate editor, publishing editor and editor-in-chief. She has worked on the yearbook and designed the yearbook mini magazine and the literary arts magazine. Sydney has been a member of National Honor Society and Science National Honor Society. She has been a member of the tennis team. She has received the AP Scholar with Honor Award and the Summa Cum Laude Award. Sydney hopes to attend West Virginia University to study forensic chemistry and journalism.