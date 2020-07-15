The Caroline County administrative office in Bowling Green had to close its doors for a week after bats were found living inside the two-story building.
The building houses the offices of the commissioner of the revenue, treasurer, voting registrar, county administrator and department of finance.
Because the offices have been closed, the Board of Supervisors extended the deferred July 15 deadline for residents paying their personal property taxes.
The 10-day extension allows residents to pay late with no interest penalty until July 27. Following that date, interest on late payments will return to 10 percent.
Public Utilities Director Joey Schiebel said the 15 little brown bats captured were located in a space between the two floors above the commissioner of revenue’s office.
The colony of bats was found after an employee discovered one bat in the main-floor office area and another one was found dead in a storage area.
Critter Control was hired to catch the bats and seal holes where they likely entered. Bats are able to fit through openings as small as a quarter-inch wide.
The small mammals were relocated by Critter Control. They installed excluders on the building, which provide a hole for the bats to fly out, but won't allow them to get back in.
The building closed July 10 and will remain closed until Monday.
Schiebel said they had the same bat problem last year and said bats always return to their nest when breeding.
In Virginia, bats are not considered a game species or a fur-bearing species. This means that a bat may be killed if it is deemed as being a nuisance to a homeowner.
According to the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries, there are three species of bats in Virginia that are federally endangered and are protected. Gray, Indiana and Virginia big-eared bats are protected under the Endangered Species Act, which explicitly prohibits anyone from attempting to “harass, harm, pursue, hunt, shoot, wound, kill, trap, capture or collect" any endangered or threatened species.
